AMD Ryzen 5 7530U “Barcelo Refresh” CPU With 6 Zen 3 Cores & 12 Vega Compute Units Spotted

Jason R. Wilson
Oct 14, 2022, 01:01 PM EDT
AMD Ryzen 5 7530U "Barcelo Refresh" CPU With 6 Zen 3 Cores & 12 Vega Compute Units Spotted 1

A brand new Ryzen 7000 Laptop CPU, the AMD Ryzen 5 7530U, featuring the Zen 3 architecture under the Barcelo Refresh family has been spotted. Since this is a refresh of the Barcelo lineup which itself is a refresh of the Cezanne family, this is most definitely based on the Zen 3 cores.

AMD Ryzen 5 7530U "Barcelo Refresh" Leak Confirms The Confusing Naming Criteria of Next-Gen Ryzen 7000 CPUs

Last month, AMD revealed its new branding plan for its mobile CPUs under the Ryzen 7000 family. To summarize the article, mobile processors from AMD will be labeled with the series numbers 7020, 7030, 7035, 7040, and 7045. These various model numbers are important.

They represent not only the 7000 series of CPUs to release this year but also the market segment, architecture, and whether it is considered a lower-end or higher-end model within the market segment (which AMD is labeling as "feature isolation") and form factor with the corresponding TDP. That being said, it can safely be stated what kind of technology is being used for each of AMD's processors going forward.

AMD Ryzen 5 7530U "Barcelo Refresh" CPU With 6 Zen 3 Cores & 12 Vega Compute Units Spotted 2
AMD's Ryzen 5 7530U CPU which is a Bareclo-Refresh chip within the Ryzen 7000 family has been spotted in SiSoftware. (Image Credits: Momomo_US)

The AMD Ryzen 5 7530U CPU will be introduced in this series focusing on the Ryzen 5 marketplace. The architecture behind it is the company's Zen 3 architecture and will be a lower-level model offering between 15 to 28W TDP.

The screenshot from SiSoftware shows that the CPU offers 6 cores, 12 threads, a clock speed of 2.0 GHz, and 12 Compute Units (CU) based on the Vega architecture. The official name of the processor is the "AMD Ryzen 5 7530U with Radeon Graphics," followed by the specifications listed below:

  • Six cores across twelve threads
  • 512KB L2 cache
  • 16MB L3 cache

Before this processor model appeared, AMD had confirmed other low-level market segment processors for its mobile line. Those were the following:

  • Ryzen 3 7420U
  • Ryzen 5 7520U
  • Ryzen 5 7630U
  • Ryzen 5 7640U
SKU NameCPU FamilyCPU ArchitectureCores / ThreadsBase / Boost ClockL3 CacheiGPU / ClockTDP
Ryzen 5 7640UPhoenix PointZen 4TBDTBDTBDTBD15-28W
Ryzen 5 7530UBarcelo RefreshZen 36 / 122.0 / TBD GHz16 MB6 CU / TBD15-28W
Ryzen 5 7520UMendocinoZen 24/82.8 / 4.3 GHz4 MBRadeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) @ 1.9 GHz8-15W
Ryzen 3 7420UMendocinoZen 24/82.4 / 4.1 GHz4 MBRadeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) @ 1.9 GHz8-15W
Athlon Gold 7220U MendocinoZen 22 / 42.4 / 3.7 GHz4 MBRadeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) @ 1.9 GHz8-15W

Now, with this fifth addition to the new AMD mobile CPUs, we can see that it will be placed in the middle of the lowest-level mobile processors. Still, it also shows that the new mobile CPU architecture will now consist of Mendocino, Barcelo, and Raphael series.

This news will also confirm that the Ryzen 7000 series is the first from AMD to incorporate three different architectures, with the Ryzen 5000, 3000, and 2000 series CPUs offering only two architectures and Ryzen 6000, 4000, and 1000 utilizing a single architecture.

AMD Ryzen Mobility CPUs:

CPU Family NameAMD Strix PointAMD Dragon RangeAMD PhoenixAMD RembrandtAMD CezanneAMD RenoirAMD PicassoAMD Raven Ridge
Family BrandingAMD Ryzen 8000 (H-Series)AMD Ryzen 7045 (H-Series)AMD Ryzen 7040 (U-Series)AMD Ryzen 6000
AMD Ryzen 7030 		AMD Ryzen 5000 (H/U-Series)AMD Ryzen 4000 (H/U-Series)AMD Ryzen 3000 (H/U-Series)AMD Ryzen 2000 (H/U-Series)
Process NodeTBD5nm4nm6nm7nm7nm12nm14nm
CPU Core ArchitectureZen 5Zen 4Zen 4Zen 3+Zen 3Zen 2Zen +Zen 1
CPU Cores/Threads (Max)TBD16/328/168/168/168/164/84/8
L2 Cache (Max)TBD16 MB4 MB4 MB4 MB4 MB2 MB2 MB
L3 Cache (Max)TBD32 MB16 MB16 MB16 MB8 MB4 MB4 MB
Max CPU ClocksTBDTBATBA5.0 GHz (Ryzen 9 6980HX)4.80 GHz (Ryzen 9 5980HX)4.3 GHz (Ryzen 9 4900HS)4.0 GHz (Ryzen 7 3750H)3.8 GHz (Ryzen 7 2800H)
GPU Core ArchitectureRDNA 3+ iGPURDNA 2 6nm iGPURDNA 3 5nm iGPURDNA 2 6nm iGPUVega Enhanced 7nmVega Enhanced 7nmVega 14nmVega 14nm
Max GPU CoresTBDTBATBA12 CUs (786 cores)8 CUs (512 cores)8 CUs (512 cores)10 CUs (640 Cores)11 CUs (704 cores)
Max GPU ClocksTBDTBATBA2400 MHz2100 MHz1750 MHz1400 MHz1300 MHz
TDP (cTDP Down/Up)TBD55W+ (65W cTDP)15W-45W (65W cTDP)15W-55W (65W cTDP)15W -54W(54W cTDP)15W-45W (65W cTDP)12-35W (35W cTDP)35W-45W (65W cTDP)
Launch2024Q1 2023Q1 2023Q1 2022Q1 2021Q2 2020Q1 2019Q4 2018

News Sources: 188号 (@momomo_us on Twitter), SiSoftware, VideoCardz,

