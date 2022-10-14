AMD Ryzen 5 7530U “Barcelo Refresh” CPU With 6 Zen 3 Cores & 12 Vega Compute Units Spotted

A brand new Ryzen 7000 Laptop CPU, the AMD Ryzen 5 7530U, featuring the Zen 3 architecture under the Barcelo Refresh family has been spotted. Since this is a refresh of the Barcelo lineup which itself is a refresh of the Cezanne family, this is most definitely based on the Zen 3 cores.

AMD Ryzen 5 7530U "Barcelo Refresh" Leak Confirms The Confusing Naming Criteria of Next-Gen Ryzen 7000 CPUs

Last month, AMD revealed its new branding plan for its mobile CPUs under the Ryzen 7000 family. To summarize the article, mobile processors from AMD will be labeled with the series numbers 7020, 7030, 7035, 7040, and 7045. These various model numbers are important.

They represent not only the 7000 series of CPUs to release this year but also the market segment, architecture, and whether it is considered a lower-end or higher-end model within the market segment (which AMD is labeling as "feature isolation") and form factor with the corresponding TDP. That being said, it can safely be stated what kind of technology is being used for each of AMD's processors going forward.

AMD's Ryzen 5 7530U CPU which is a Bareclo-Refresh chip within the Ryzen 7000 family has been spotted in SiSoftware. (Image Credits: Momomo_US)

The AMD Ryzen 5 7530U CPU will be introduced in this series focusing on the Ryzen 5 marketplace. The architecture behind it is the company's Zen 3 architecture and will be a lower-level model offering between 15 to 28W TDP.

The screenshot from SiSoftware shows that the CPU offers 6 cores, 12 threads, a clock speed of 2.0 GHz, and 12 Compute Units (CU) based on the Vega architecture. The official name of the processor is the "AMD Ryzen 5 7530U with Radeon Graphics," followed by the specifications listed below:

Six cores across twelve threads

512KB L2 cache

16MB L3 cache

Before this processor model appeared, AMD had confirmed other low-level market segment processors for its mobile line. Those were the following:

Ryzen 3 7420U

Ryzen 5 7520U

Ryzen 5 7630U

Ryzen 5 7640U

SKU Name CPU Family CPU Architecture Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock L3 Cache iGPU / Clock TDP Ryzen 5 7640U Phoenix Point Zen 4 TBD TBD TBD TBD 15-28W Ryzen 5 7530U Barcelo Refresh Zen 3 6 / 12 2.0 / TBD GHz 16 MB 6 CU / TBD 15-28W Ryzen 5 7520U Mendocino Zen 2 4/8 2.8 / 4.3 GHz 4 MB Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) @ 1.9 GHz 8-15W

Ryzen 3 7420U Mendocino Zen 2 4/8 2.4 / 4.1 GHz 4 MB Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) @ 1.9 GHz 8-15W Athlon Gold 7220U Mendocino Zen 2 2 / 4 2.4 / 3.7 GHz 4 MB Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) @ 1.9 GHz 8-15W

Now, with this fifth addition to the new AMD mobile CPUs, we can see that it will be placed in the middle of the lowest-level mobile processors. Still, it also shows that the new mobile CPU architecture will now consist of Mendocino, Barcelo, and Raphael series.

This news will also confirm that the Ryzen 7000 series is the first from AMD to incorporate three different architectures, with the Ryzen 5000, 3000, and 2000 series CPUs offering only two architectures and Ryzen 6000, 4000, and 1000 utilizing a single architecture.

AMD Ryzen Mobility CPUs:

CPU Family Name AMD Strix Point AMD Dragon Range AMD Phoenix AMD Rembrandt AMD Cezanne AMD Renoir AMD Picasso AMD Raven Ridge Family Branding AMD Ryzen 8000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 7045 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 7040 (U-Series) AMD Ryzen 6000

AMD Ryzen 7030 AMD Ryzen 5000 (H/U-Series) AMD Ryzen 4000 (H/U-Series) AMD Ryzen 3000 (H/U-Series) AMD Ryzen 2000 (H/U-Series) Process Node TBD 5nm 4nm 6nm 7nm 7nm 12nm 14nm CPU Core Architecture Zen 5 Zen 4 Zen 4 Zen 3+ Zen 3 Zen 2 Zen + Zen 1 CPU Cores/Threads (Max) TBD 16/32 8/16 8/16 8/16 8/16 4/8 4/8 L2 Cache (Max) TBD 16 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 2 MB 2 MB L3 Cache (Max) TBD 32 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB 8 MB 4 MB 4 MB Max CPU Clocks TBD TBA TBA 5.0 GHz (Ryzen 9 6980HX) 4.80 GHz (Ryzen 9 5980HX) 4.3 GHz (Ryzen 9 4900HS) 4.0 GHz (Ryzen 7 3750H) 3.8 GHz (Ryzen 7 2800H) GPU Core Architecture RDNA 3+ iGPU RDNA 2 6nm iGPU RDNA 3 5nm iGPU RDNA 2 6nm iGPU Vega Enhanced 7nm Vega Enhanced 7nm Vega 14nm Vega 14nm Max GPU Cores TBD TBA TBA 12 CUs (786 cores) 8 CUs (512 cores) 8 CUs (512 cores) 10 CUs (640 Cores) 11 CUs (704 cores) Max GPU Clocks TBD TBA TBA 2400 MHz 2100 MHz 1750 MHz 1400 MHz 1300 MHz TDP (cTDP Down/Up) TBD 55W+ (65W cTDP) 15W-45W (65W cTDP) 15W-55W (65W cTDP) 15W -54W(54W cTDP) 15W-45W (65W cTDP) 12-35W (35W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) Launch 2024 Q1 2023 Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2018

News Sources: 188号 (@momomo_us on Twitter), SiSoftware, VideoCardz,