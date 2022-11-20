AMD ROCm 5.3.3 Now Available With Optimizations & Bug Fixes

As of recently, AMD has focused on the ROCm library within the open-source community to optimize further and fix crucial bugs that will improve the library going into 2023.

AMD ROCm 5.3.3 updates today, with ten Linux operating systems showing full support of the newest implementation

The recent change for ROCm fixes a problem with the rocPRIM and rocTHRUST libraries. The two libraries did not recognize the iteration types and other commands inside ROCm 5.3.x. The changes are now active within the latest 5.3.3 version, which went out yesterday.

No other information or code was updated from AMD open-source engineers for ROCm 5.3.3.

The following Linux operating systems are supported in the newest ROCm distribution:

CentOS 7.9

RHEL 9.0

RHEL 7.9

RHEL 8.6

RHEL 8.5

SLES15 SP3

SLES15 SP4

Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS

Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS

Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 graphics card series, which ROCm 5.3.3 will affect, is set to launch within the next month (December 13, 2022). Michael Larabel of the website Phoronix notes that AMD was late with RDNA and RDNA 2 support within the ROCm compute stack, and it took several months for complete implementation in the last update for the ROCm library. It is anticipated that ROCm 5.3.3 and AMD, with the newest RDNA 3 implementation and support, to be ready once the latest update launches.

AMD ROCm also has two different installation packages — single-version and multi-version installation. The single-version of ROCm allows the user to install a single ROCm release on one system and a usage of any non-versioned ROCm meta-packages. The multi-version installation, which allows for multiple instances of ROCm on a single system, utilizes a versioned ROCm meta-package and extends the package name and full support for simultaneous support for the various packages.

Single-version vs. Multiversion ROCm installations. The graph below shows the differences between the single-version and multi-version ROCm installations:

Image source: AMD.

To learn how to install the AMD ROCm onto your system or systems, follow the guide here, and to download the installer scripts for the various operating systems, please direct your web browser here for full instructions and implementations. Lastly, the GPG key can be located at https://repo.radeon.com/rocm/rocm.gpg.key.

And, of course, all documentation of ROCm from AMD can be found at https://docs.amd.com/.

News Source: Phoronix