AMD RDNA 2 Powered Radeon RX 6000 Refresh Rumored For Desktop, Could Feature Faster 18 Gbps GDDR6 Memory Dies

By Hassan Mujtaba
AMD might be preparing a refresh of its Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards powered by the RDNA 2 architecture.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 Desktop Refresh Graphics Cards Rumored, Could Bump Up Memory Speeds To 18 Gbps

The AMD Radeon RX 6000 series lineup has received a soft refresh on the mobility and desktops platform already. We got to see the new Radeon RX 6000M XT, Radeon RX 6000S, and 6nm GPUs announced for both platforms at CES 2022. Now it looks like AMD is also planning to launch brand new desktop refreshes of its existing RX 6000 lineup.

According to Greymon55 (via Videocardz), it is reported that AMD could be preparing a new version of the Radeon RX 6000 series based on the RDNA 2 architecture. There are no details mentioned aside from that these new graphics cards might feature 18 Gbps memory dies. Currently, all cards except the upcoming RX 6500 XT & the flagship RX 6900 XT LC, features 16 Gbps memory dies. The bump to 18 Gbps might offer higher bandwidth and increase performance by 2-5% but that doesn't indicate a huge difference with the refreshed series.

It would've been worthwhile if AMD has given its existing desktop GPUs the 6nm treatment and managed to get more performance efficiency out of them but that isn't happening, however, there have been several rumors of such a lineup launching later this year. It looks like this soft refresh is going to be a very silent release and will only come specifically via AIB cards. There would also be a small price difference and the TGP numbers are expected to go up slightly with the addition of the faster memory chips. These GPUs will likely compete with Intel's high-end ARC Alchemist GPUs that are launching in a few months. The following table shows all the RDNA 2 graphics cards that AMD is currently offering:

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6400AMD Radeon RX 6500 XTAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid CooledAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX
GPUNavi 24 (XL)?Navi 24 (XT)?Navi 23 (XL)Navi 23 (XT)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTXHNavi 21 XTXH
Process Node6nm6nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size107mm2107mm2237mm2237mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
TransistorsTBDTBD11.06 Billion11.06 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units12162832406072808080
Stream Processors768102417922048256038404608512051205120
TMUs/ROPs48/3264/32112/64128/64160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128320 / 128320 / 128
Game Clock2039 MHz2610 MHz2044 MHz2359 MHz2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz2250 MHzTBA
Boost Clock2321 MHz2815 MHz2491 MHz2589 MHz2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz2345 MHz2435 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs3.5 TFLOPs5.7 TFLOPs9.0 TFLOPs10.6 TFLOPs13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs24.01 TFLOPs24.93 TFLOPs
Memory Size4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus64-bit64-bit128-bit128-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock14 Gbps18 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps18 Gbps
Bandwidth112 GB/s144 GB/s224 GB/s256 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s576 GB/s576 GB/s
TDP53W107W132W160W230W250W300W300W330W330W
Price$149 US?$199 US$329 US$379 US$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US~$1199 US~$1199 US
