AMD RDNA 2 Powered Radeon RX 6000 Refresh Rumored For Desktop, Could Feature Faster 18 Gbps GDDR6 Memory Dies
AMD might be preparing a refresh of its Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards powered by the RDNA 2 architecture.
AMD Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 Desktop Refresh Graphics Cards Rumored, Could Bump Up Memory Speeds To 18 Gbps
The AMD Radeon RX 6000 series lineup has received a soft refresh on the mobility and desktops platform already. We got to see the new Radeon RX 6000M XT, Radeon RX 6000S, and 6nm GPUs announced for both platforms at CES 2022. Now it looks like AMD is also planning to launch brand new desktop refreshes of its existing RX 6000 lineup.
AMD seems to be preparing a new version of the RX 6000 series, I don't know the details, maybe an upgrade to 18Gbps?
— Greymon55 (@greymon55) January 17, 2022
According to Greymon55 (via Videocardz), it is reported that AMD could be preparing a new version of the Radeon RX 6000 series based on the RDNA 2 architecture. There are no details mentioned aside from that these new graphics cards might feature 18 Gbps memory dies. Currently, all cards except the upcoming RX 6500 XT & the flagship RX 6900 XT LC, features 16 Gbps memory dies. The bump to 18 Gbps might offer higher bandwidth and increase performance by 2-5% but that doesn't indicate a huge difference with the refreshed series.
It would've been worthwhile if AMD has given its existing desktop GPUs the 6nm treatment and managed to get more performance efficiency out of them but that isn't happening, however, there have been several rumors of such a lineup launching later this year. It looks like this soft refresh is going to be a very silent release and will only come specifically via AIB cards. There would also be a small price difference and the TGP numbers are expected to go up slightly with the addition of the faster memory chips. These GPUs will likely compete with Intel's high-end ARC Alchemist GPUs that are launching in a few months. The following table shows all the RDNA 2 graphics cards that AMD is currently offering:
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 6400
|AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6600
|AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6800
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX
|GPU
|Navi 24 (XL)?
|Navi 24 (XT)?
|Navi 23 (XL)
|Navi 23 (XT)
|Navi 22 (XT?)
|Navi 21 XL
|Navi 21 XT
|Navi 21 XTX
|Navi 21 XTXH
|Navi 21 XTXH
|Process Node
|6nm
|6nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|Die Size
|107mm2
|107mm2
|237mm2
|237mm2
|336mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|Transistors
|TBD
|TBD
|11.06 Billion
|11.06 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|Compute Units
|12
|16
|28
|32
|40
|60
|72
|80
|80
|80
|Stream Processors
|768
|1024
|1792
|2048
|2560
|3840
|4608
|5120
|5120
|5120
|TMUs/ROPs
|48/32
|64/32
|112/64
|128/64
|160/64
|240 / 96
|288 / 128
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|Game Clock
|2039 MHz
|2610 MHz
|2044 MHz
|2359 MHz
|2424 MHz
|1815 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2250 MHz
|TBA
|Boost Clock
|2321 MHz
|2815 MHz
|2491 MHz
|2589 MHz
|2581 MHz
|2105 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2345 MHz
|2435 MHz
|FP32 TFLOPs
|3.5 TFLOPs
|5.7 TFLOPs
|9.0 TFLOPs
|10.6 TFLOPs
|13.21 TFLOPs
|16.17 TFLOPs
|20.74 TFLOPs
|23.04 TFLOPs
|24.01 TFLOPs
|24.93 TFLOPs
|Memory Size
|4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache
|4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|Memory Bus
|64-bit
|64-bit
|128-bit
|128-bit
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Memory Clock
|14 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|112 GB/s
|144 GB/s
|224 GB/s
|256 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|576 GB/s
|576 GB/s
|TDP
|53W
|107W
|132W
|160W
|230W
|250W
|300W
|300W
|330W
|330W
|Price
|$149 US?
|$199 US
|$329 US
|$379 US
|$479 US
|$579 US
|$649 US
|$999 US
|~$1199 US
|~$1199 US
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter