AMD’s New RX 6000 Raise the Game Bundle Offers The Callisto Protocol and Dead Island 2

Do you have plans to purchase a new AMD Radeon RX 6000-series graphics card? Well, those who do will get a little something extra, as the latest AMD Raise the Game Bundle will offer The Callisto Protocol and Dead Island 2 as a “free” bonus.

Those who purchase an AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, 6900 XT, 6800 XT, 6800, 6750 XT, 6700 XT, 6700, 6650 XT, 6600 XT, or 6600 will get both The Callisto Protocol and Dead Island 2. Those who buy a Radeon 6500 XT or 6400 will only get Dead Island 2. Participating retailers in North America include the AMD Store, Amazon, Newegg, and Micro Center. Participating European retailers include the AMD Store, Infomax, Topachat, MediaMarkt, and more (you can find the full list here).

Haven’t been keeping up with The Callisto Protocol or Dead Island 2? Here’s everything you need to know about The Callisto Protocol and a list of key features.

Horror Engineering - The Callisto Protocol is a next-generation take on survival horror from the mind of Glen Schofield. Blending atmosphere, tension, and brutality with terrifying moments of helplessness and humanity, The game immerses players in a pulse-pounding story where unspeakable horrors lurk around every corner.

Master Brutal, Strategic Combat - The Callisto Protocol challenges players to master a thrilling blend of melee and ranged combat, including a unique gravity weapon once used by Black Iron guards to control the prison population. Players will be forced to get up close and personal with their grotesque opponents, hacking off limbs, blasting off legs, and getting creative with whatever is at their disposal to survive each life-or-death encounter.

Uncover the Secrets of the United Jupiter Company - Set on Jupiter's dead moon Callisto in the year 2320, The Callisto Protocol casts players as Jacob Lee, an inmate in Black Iron Prison. When an outbreak throws the moon into chaos, Jacob must face his darkest fears to defeat the bloodthirsty creatures that stalk him as he unravels the dark mysteries at the heart of the powerful United Jupiter Company.

Experience the Isolation of Jupiter's Dead Moon - One of the most hostile, isolated environments in the universe, Callisto looms large over Jacob's desperate struggle to survive. Players must not only contend with the horrors of Black Iron Prison, but also the centuries-old secrets that plague Jupiter's long-dead moon, both above and below the surface.

As for Dead Island 2, after numerous delays, the game has finally locked down a 2023 release date. Check out our hands-on preview and a list of key features.

Dead Island 2 takes players across the most iconic locations of the City of Angels in an exciting pulp journey from the verdant suburbia of Beverly Hills to the quirky promenade of Venice Beach.

Combat delivers the most intense, visceral and gory first person experience possible, with plenty of weapons and tactical (and brutal) options to chew your way through the zombie horde.

There are six characters to choose from, each with their own unique personality and dialogues. You can fully customize the abilities of each Slayer, with our brand-new skill system allowing you to re-spec instantly and try out the craziest builds.

Our Los Angeles is crawling with zombies that look and react realistically. These mutated wretches are the reanimated, rotten heart of Dead Island 2 with dozens of distinct zombie types, each with their own mutations, attacks, and hundreds of Los Angeles-themed variants.

The latest AMD Raise the Game Bundle is available from today until February 4, 2023. Those who purchase a RX 6000-series card from a participating retailer will get a coupon code which you can redeem for your free games. The Callisto Protocol launches on December 2 and Dead Island 2 arrives on February 3, 2023.