AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Drops To $880 In US, Priced Below MSRP on NVIDIA 4070 Ti Launch Day

AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XT can now be found below its MSRP in the US and EU and available for as low as $880 US in the states.

This is a surprising development that comes on the same day as the launch of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card which should have an MSRP of $799 US but there are only a few custom cards that stick to this price. The majority of the RTX 4070 Ti cards are priced around $1000 US and some even above that. With that said, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT falling in price might just make it a slightly better value versus the RTX 4070 Ti.

Newegg recently reduced the price of the XFX Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card by $20 US. This may not seem like a dramatic change in pricing, but the new GPU series has not been on the market for an entire month. European markets were discounting the graphics cards two weeks ago, dropping the cost from €1049 to €999 during that period. However, the graphics card is now reduced by €10, which is a reduction of almost six percent since launch.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT reference graphics card available below MSRP at $880 US in the states. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

Over at BestBuy, the difference between the Radeon RX 7900 XT and the RTX 4070 Ti is only $40 US as seen below:

While this price cut is only specific to the reference model, readers should note that the thermal throttling issues are only applicable to the reference Radeon RX 7900 XTX cards and no such case has been reported on the reference RX 7900 XT card which makes use ofa different cooling design. This raises the question of whether trust issues with AMD have become an issue for the company, especially in light of how the company has handled the defects and the refusal of several RMAs.

Now, the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card, the only stable design made by AMD, will be the only true competitor with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, which launched today however based on a tweet from Microcenter, consumers aren't as hyped up for the card as the tweet makes it so.

The incredible NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti is now available at Micro Center and our doors are open nationwide! pic.twitter.com/AcSQ5FC9Bn — Micro Center (@microcenter) January 5, 2023

Over at Newegg, most of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards are available however none of the models are available at reference prices. Those that were priced at MSRP have now been sold out and are currently listed at 'Out of Stock' whereas the ones available start at $849 with up to $1049 US for the most premium variants.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Card Newegg Pricing:

NVIDIA may also have issues of trust with consumers as well, as their flagship RTX 4090 GPU had several melting and overheating issues with its 12VHPWR cable and connector. We will have to wait for quarterly sales numbers to see how both problems affect the marketplace for AMD and NVIDIA.

