AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT ‘Navi 23’ Launches In Late Q3, Navi 24 ‘Beige Goby’ By End of 2021

AMD's second Navi 23 GPU-powered graphics card, the Radeon RX 6600, won't see a launch until late Q3 2021. The information comes from Coreteks just a day after it was reported that the AMD Radeon RX 6600 series cards might launch simultaneously on the 11th of August.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Card Aiming A Late Q3 2021 Launch, Entry-Tier Navi 24 GPUs By The End of This Year

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 series would include two variants, the RX 6600 XT & the RX 6600. The Radeon RX 6600 XT is going to feature the Navi 23 'Dimgrey Cavefish' XT/XTX SKU while the AMD Radeon RX 6600 will feature the Navi 23 XL SKU. While these cards were reported to be launching at the same date, now it looks like the launch will take place at least a month apart.

Coreteks reports that the AMD Radeon RX 6600 (Non-XT) would launch in late Q3 2021 or early Q4. So the earliest we can see this graphics card in the market would be September which is a month apart from August when the RX 6600 XT launches. There's also a potential announcement that is expected next week though we can't say for sure if the RX 6600 series will be a part of it or if both cards would be announced considering the non-XT variant of the RX 6700 series is yet to make an appearance.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Card Specifications:

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is expected to feature the Navi 23 XL GPU which is going to feature 28 Compute Units or 1792 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the rumor mill, the graphics card is expected to feature 27 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 7805 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 series (referring to the RX 6600 XT) will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution. Recent rumors have stated pricing of $399 US for the Radeon RX 6600 XT 8 GB variant and put its performance on par with the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti though that's pretty steep pricing for what is to be a 1080p graphics card since it would offer the same performance as an RX 5700 XT for pretty much the same price with lower power draw being the only advantage over its RDNA 1 predecessor. The Radeon RX 6600 could end up around $299 US but that remains to be seen.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled
GPUNavi 23 (XL?)Navi 23 (XT?)Navi 22 (XL?)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTXH
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size237mm2237mm2336mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
Transistors11.06 Billion11.06 Billion17.2 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units2832364060728080
Stream Processors17922048230425603840460851205120
TMUs/ROPsTBATBATBA160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBATBATBA2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz2250 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBATBA2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz2345 MHz
FP32 TFLOPsTBATBATBA13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs24.01 TFLOPs
Memory Size8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus128-bit?192-bit192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock16 Gbps?16 Gbps?16 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps
Bandwidth256 GB/s?256 GB/s?384 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s576 GB/s
TDPTBATBATBA230W250W300W300W330W
PriceTBA$399 US?TBA$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US~$1199 US

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Navi 24 'Beige Goby' GPUs

It is also reported that AMD's most entry-level RDNA 2 GPU for the desktop segment, the Navi 24 'Beige Goby' will be launching by the end of 2021. The Navi 24 RDNA 2 GPU will feature a single SDMA engine. The chip will feature 2 shader arrays for a total of 8 WGPs and a maximum of 16 Compute Units.

AMD has 64 stream processors per compute unit so that brings the total core count on the Navi 24 GPU at 1024 which is half that of the Navi 23 GPU which will offer 2048 stream processors in 32 compute units. In addition to the number of cores, each shader array would feature 128 KB of L1 cache, 1 MB of L2 cache and there would also be 16 MB of Infinity Cache (LLC).

GRAPHICS ARCHITECTURE GPU CODENAME ALTERNATIVE NAME ARCHITECTURE PRODUCT
GFX900 VEGA 10 GCN 5.0 RX VEGA / Radeon Pro
GFX902 RAVEN Raven Ridge / Picasso GCN 5.0 Ryzen 2000/3000(G/GE)
GFX904 VEGA 12 GCN 5.0 Vega Pro 20 (MAC)
GFX906 VEGA 20 GCN 5.0 Radeon VII / Radeon Pro VII
GFX908 ARCTURUS CDNA 1 Instinct MI100
TBC ALDEBARAN CDNA 2 Instinct MI200
GFX909 RAVEN2 GCN 5.0 TBC
GFX909 RENOIR GCN 5.0 Ryzen 4000(H/U/G)
GFX1010 NAVI 10 RDNA 1 RX 5700/5600(M/XT)
GFX1011 NAVI 12 RDNA 1 PRO 5600M (MAC)
GFX1012 NAVI 14 RDNA 1 RX 5500 (M/XT)
GFX1030 NAVI 21 Sienna Cichlid RDNA 2 RX 6900/RX 6800
GFX1031 NAVI 22 Navy Flounder RDNA 2 RX 6700
GFX1032 NAVI 23 Dimgrey Cavefish RDNA 2 RX 6600
GFX1033 NAVI 24 Beige Goby RDNA 2 RX 6500/RX 6400
GFX1033 VAN GOGH RDNA 2 Ryzen Low-Power APU
GFX1040 VAN GOGH LITE RDNA 2 Ryzen Low-Power APU

