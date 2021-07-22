AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT ‘Navi 23’ Launches In Late Q3, Navi 24 ‘Beige Goby’ By End of 2021

AMD's second Navi 23 GPU-powered graphics card, the Radeon RX 6600, won't see a launch until late Q3 2021. The information comes from Coreteks just a day after it was reported that the AMD Radeon RX 6600 series cards might launch simultaneously on the 11th of August.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Card Aiming A Late Q3 2021 Launch, Entry-Tier Navi 24 GPUs By The End of This Year

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 series would include two variants, the RX 6600 XT & the RX 6600. The Radeon RX 6600 XT is going to feature the Navi 23 'Dimgrey Cavefish' XT/XTX SKU while the AMD Radeon RX 6600 will feature the Navi 23 XL SKU. While these cards were reported to be launching at the same date, now it looks like the launch will take place at least a month apart.

Quick FIY ➡️ 6600 Non-XT September/October

➡️ Navi24 end of this year — coreteks (@coreteks) July 20, 2021

Coreteks reports that the AMD Radeon RX 6600 (Non-XT) would launch in late Q3 2021 or early Q4. So the earliest we can see this graphics card in the market would be September which is a month apart from August when the RX 6600 XT launches. There's also a potential announcement that is expected next week though we can't say for sure if the RX 6600 series will be a part of it or if both cards would be announced considering the non-XT variant of the RX 6700 series is yet to make an appearance.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Card Specifications:

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is expected to feature the Navi 23 XL GPU which is going to feature 28 Compute Units or 1792 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the rumor mill, the graphics card is expected to feature 27 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 7805 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 series (referring to the RX 6600 XT) will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution. Recent rumors have stated pricing of $399 US for the Radeon RX 6600 XT 8 GB variant and put its performance on par with the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti though that's pretty steep pricing for what is to be a 1080p graphics card since it would offer the same performance as an RX 5700 XT for pretty much the same price with lower power draw being the only advantage over its RDNA 1 predecessor. The Radeon RX 6600 could end up around $299 US but that remains to be seen.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6600 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled GPU Navi 23 (XL?) Navi 23 (XT?) Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Navi 21 XTXH Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 237mm2 237mm2 336mm2 336mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors 11.06 Billion 11.06 Billion 17.2 Billion 17.2 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units 28 32 36 40 60 72 80 80 Stream Processors 1792 2048 2304 2560 3840 4608 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA TBA 160/64 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA TBA 2424 MHz 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz 2250 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA TBA 2581 MHz 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz 2345 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA TBA 13.21 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs 24.01 TFLOPs Memory Size 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache? 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 128-bit? 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 18 Gbps Bandwidth 256 GB/s? 256 GB/s? 384 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 576 GB/s TDP TBA TBA TBA 230W 250W 300W 300W 330W Price TBA $399 US? TBA $479 US $579 US $649 US $999 US ~$1199 US

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Navi 24 'Beige Goby' GPUs

It is also reported that AMD's most entry-level RDNA 2 GPU for the desktop segment, the Navi 24 'Beige Goby' will be launching by the end of 2021. The Navi 24 RDNA 2 GPU will feature a single SDMA engine. The chip will feature 2 shader arrays for a total of 8 WGPs and a maximum of 16 Compute Units.

AMD has 64 stream processors per compute unit so that brings the total core count on the Navi 24 GPU at 1024 which is half that of the Navi 23 GPU which will offer 2048 stream processors in 32 compute units. In addition to the number of cores, each shader array would feature 128 KB of L1 cache, 1 MB of L2 cache and there would also be 16 MB of Infinity Cache (LLC).