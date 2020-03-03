AMD launched its first Polaris GPU, the Polaris 10 based Radeon RX 480, all the way back in 2016 and it looks like they still aren't finished with Polaris based GPUs. A recent report from Expreview (via Videocardz) reveals that AMD's board partners are introducing a new graphics card based on the Polaris GPU architecture known as the Radeon RX 590 GME.

AMD Radeon RX 590 GME Revives Polaris in 2020 - A 2304 Core, 8 GB GDDR5 RX 590 Rebrand But With Lower Clocks

As per the report, Chinese retail outlets such as JD.com has listed several new Radeon RX 590 GME graphics cards. The graphics cards aren't a specific model by a specific AIB but rather, multiple AIBs have released their own custom Radeon RX 590 GME graphics cards. Currently, there are four AIBs who have gone public with their models which include Sapphire, PowerColor, XFX, and ASRock.

In terms of specifications, the Radeon RX 590 GME is almost identical to the Radeon RX 590 in core configuration. The specific GPU remains unknown but the Radeon RX 590 utilizes the 12nm FinFET based Polaris 30 chip which was a refined variant of the Radeon RX 580 which utilized an optimized 14nm FinFET based Polaris 20 chip. The Radeon RX 580's Polaris 20 GPU itself was a refined variant of the original Polaris 10 GPU which was introduced all the way back in 2016 and was the first GPU to be fabricated on the 14nm FinFET process.





AMD Radeon RX 500 /X Series Polaris Lineup:

AMD Radeon RX 500 /X Series Graphics Cards GPU Name Bus / Bandwidth Memory / Clock Cores / Boost Clock AMD Radeon RX 400 Series Graphics Cards GPU Name Cores / Clock Memory / Clock Bus / Bandwidth Radeon RX 590 Polaris 30 XT 256-bit / 256 GB/s 8 GB / 8.0 GHz 2304 / 1546 MHz N/A N/A N/A Radeon RX 580 Polaris 20 XLX

(Ellesmere XT) 256-bit / 256 GB/s 8/4 GB / 8.0 GHz 2304 / 1340 MHz Radeon RX 480 Polaris 10 (Ellesmere XT) 2304 / 1266 MHz 8/4 GB / 8.0 GHz 256-bit / 256 GB/s Radeon RX 570 Polaris 20 XL (Ellesmere Pro) 256-bit / 212 GB/s 8/4 GB / 6.6 GHz 2048 / 1244 MHz Radeon RX 470 Polaris 10 (Ellesmere Pro) 2048 / 1206 MHz 8/4 GB / 7.0 GHz 256-bit / 224 GB/s Radeon RX 560 Polaris 21 (Baffin Pro) 128-bit / 112 GB/s 4/2 GB / 7.0 GHz 1024 / 1275 MHz Radeon RX 460 Polaris 11 (Baffin Pro) 896 / 1200 MHz 4/2 GB / 7.0 GHz 128-bit / 112 GB/s Radeon RX 550 Polaris 12 (Lexa Pro) N/A N/A 512/ 1287 MHz N/A N/A N/A 4/2 GB / 7.0 GHz 128-bit / 112 GB/s AMD Radeon RX 540X (Mobile Only) Polaris 12 (Lexa Pro) N/A N/A 512 / 1219 MHz N/A N/A N/A 4/2 GB / 6.0 GHz 128-bit / 96 GB/s AMD Radeon 540X (Mobile Only) Polaris 12 (Lexa Pro) N/A N/A 512 / 1219 MHz N/A N/A N/A 4/2 GB / 6.0 GHz 64-bit / 48 GB/s

The AMD Radeon RX 590 GME retains the 2304 stream processors and the 8 GB GDDR5 memory and it may end up using the same Polaris 30 GPU. However, each variant of the Radeon RX 590 GME from AIBs has a lower clock speed than its non-GME brethren. As an example, the XFX Radeon RX 590 fat boy which is the fastest of the four AIB models has a clock speed of up to 1600 MHz while the GME variant has a clock speed of only 1460 MHz. The same is true for the rest of the models.









In terms of pricing, the XFX Radeon RX 590 GME, while being the fastest clocked model is also the cheapest with a listed price of 1199 Chines Yen or $170 US. The ASRock Radeon RX 590 GME PG is the most expensive model with a retail pricing of 1399 Chinese Yen or $200 US. The Sapphire RX 590 Nitro+ is listed for 1299 Chinese Yen or $185 US while the PowerColor Radeon RX 590 GME Red Dragon is listed for 1349 Chinese Yen or $195 US. All models feature a dual-fan design and are powered by either a single 8-pin or a dual 6-pin power input configuration.

AMD share decreasing GPU Retail Sales (Mindfactory Week 9) #AMD: 1315 (-40) units sold, 36.03% (-3.57%) , ASP: 295.12 (+9.00)#Nvidia: 2335 (+250), 63.97% (+3.57%), ASP: 421.42 (-9.27)

AMD Revenu: 388'085, 28.28% (-2.03%)

NVIDIA Revenue: 9840025, 71.72% (+2.03%) pic.twitter.com/o6xmLwlB2T — TechEpiphany (@TechEpiphany) March 1, 2020

The AMD Radeon RX 590 GME is expected to hit store shelves on the 9th of March, at least that's what the retail outlet says. Since this launch is exclusive to the Chinese market, we might never know the purpose of this launch until or unless one gets his hands on the card to test it out themselves. With that said, AMD's Polaris GPUs still hold strong sales numbers in the various markets despite them being replaced by the newer Navi parts. They still offer more performance per dollar which is one reason why AMD decided to refresh the RX 590 in the Asian markets.

