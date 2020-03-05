The latest discrete graphics market share report for the fourth quarter of 2019 has been published by Jon Peddie Research, showing a huge surge in AMD Radeon GPU market share versus NVIDIA's GeForce GPUs.

AMD Radeon GPUs Gained Big in Q4 2019 Versus NVIDIA GeForce GPUs - JPR AIB / Discrete GPU Market Share Report

It looks like AMD Radeon managed to ship more AIB units in the previous quarter (Q4 2019) versus NVIDIA's GeForce GPUs. We already saw a glimpse of this a few days ago in the overall GPU market report which revealed that AMD GPU shipments surged by 22.6% in Q4 2019 while NVIDIA GeForce was down 1.9% in the same quarter.

According to the report, over $3.9 Billion dollars of AIBs shipped in Q4 2019 with AMD leading the shipments. Compared to the previous quarter (Q3 2019), AIB shipments increased by 12.2% and compared to the previous year (Q4 2018), AIB shipments increased by 33.4%. The report states that the AIB market hit $16.1 billion last year and is expected to hit $16.3 billion by 2023. A total of 1303 million AIBs have been shipped since 1981. The fourth quarter is stated to be normally flat but it saw an unusual surge this year which is above the ten-year average of -2.3%.

Coming to the discrete GPU market share, AMD Radeon GPUs rose their share from 27.08% in Q3 to 31.08% in Q4 2019. NVIDIA GeForce GPUs fell from 72.92% to 68.92%. NVIDIA still has a higher market share versus AMD and compared to its Q2 2019 position (67.92%), it still holds a very large chunk of market share.

On a year-to-year basis, we found that total AIB shipments during the quarter rose 6.2%, which is greater than desktop PCs, which fell -15.9% from the same quarter a year ago. Overall, AIB shipments had been declining slightly, but not as much as the PC thanks to gamers upgrading their systems. via JPR

A lot of things happened in Q4 2019, with AMD introducing its much-awaited Polaris replacement, the Radeon RX 5500 XT and NVIDIA introducing both, the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER and GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER in the same quarter. During the holiday season, AMD's Polaris GPU saw a huge surge in sales and discounts which could've been a reason for the huge surge in market share. In addition to that, AMD also announced Navi GPUs coming to notebooks but they won't be available until Q2 2020.

If we look at numbers from Steam, we can tell that compared to the previous quarter, AMD GPUs have gained a slight chunk of market share. In October 2019, AMD Radeon GPUs had a share of 14.99% which has now risen to 15.74%. NVIDIA's GeForce GPUs had a share of 75.6% which has now fallen to 74.38%. The Steam platform has peaked at a total of 18.5 Million concurrent users in 2019 with total registered users close to 100 million.

When it comes to GPUs, it looks like the older Pascal cards have finally started to fall as a share of new Turing based GeForce GTX 16 series continues to rise. Both the GTX 1060 and GTX 1050 Ti have fallen from 14.98% & 10.02% in the previous quarter to 12.68% and 9.06% in the current quarter, respectively. The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti has risen from 1.40% to 2.31%, the GeForce GTX 1650 has risen from 1.04% to 2.14% and even the GeForce RTX cards are gaining good numbers against their Pascal-based high-end predecessors.

The AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT also shows up in the list but has yet to catch up to the Radeon RX 500 series cards due to their immense value proposition. The card is gaining market share bit by bit & currently stands at 0.47% compared to 0.16% at the start of the previous quarter.

AMD share decreasing GPU Retail Sales (Mindfactory Week 9) #AMD: 1315 (-40) units sold, 36.03% (-3.57%) , ASP: 295.12 (+9.00)#Nvidia: 2335 (+250), 63.97% (+3.57%), ASP: 421.42 (-9.27)

AMD Revenu: 388'085, 28.28% (-2.03%)

NVIDIA Revenue: 9840025, 71.72% (+2.03%) pic.twitter.com/o6xmLwlB2T — TechEpiphany (@TechEpiphany) March 1, 2020

With all of that said and as what to expect from the current (Q1 2020) quarter, AMD did unveil its Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card and NVIDIA dropped prices on the GeForce RTX 2060. Both of these cards are positioned against each other at the $299 US range but it looks like the sales of Radeon RX 5600 XT may not be on par with what AMD wanted them to be. The Radeon RX 5600 XT is still being outpaced by the RX 5700 series and the older Polaris cards despite its amazing value to performance ratio. Also, Q1 2020 is generally flat and with the ongoing coronavirus situation, we might be expecting lower than usual shipments in the AIB segment with a resurgence only possible in Q2 or Q3 2020.

