AMD has announced its new Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors, bringing the "Zen 3" design to premium Chrome OS computer products for work and coordinated efforts. The new processors offer all-day battery duration and premium performance with up to eight elite performance x86 cores, the most accessible for Chrome OS. The recent exceptional C-series AMD processors empower a past development training into the developing buyer and business Chrome OS markets.

Next-gen AMD Ryzen 5000 C-Series Processors usher empowering performance and all-day battery to Chrome OS.

With upgraded Radeon graphics, Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors for Chrome will present 67% quicker responsiveness and 85% improved performance for graphics. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 give clients state-of-the-art availability and more information data transmission.

AMD is raising the performance bar for modern Chromebooks. With up to eight cores, the Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors give Chromebook users the flexibility to stay unplugged all day without sacrificing performance and productivity. — Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, AMD's client business unit

AMD Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors are coming soon from major OEM partners in the purchaser, training, and business markets. The Ryzen 7 5825C processor will release first in the HP Elite c645 G2 Chromebook Enterprise beginning in June, empowering performing multiple tasks and fantastic battery duration for the hybrid labor force. Soon, Acer Chromebook Spin 514 will carry efficiency and cooperation to buyer and venture clients in a solid and productive convertible design.

Quotes from AMD partners Google, Acer, and HP

We are working closely with AMD to power a new generation of Chromebooks for the consumer and commercial markets. These Chromebooks, with AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors, are designed for greater efficiency, reliable performance, and sustained battery life to enable increased collaborative productivity in Google Workspace and other business-critical applications on Chrome OS. — John Solomon, VP & General Manager of Chrome OS, Google





We’re excited to feature the new AMD Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors in the Acer Chromebook Spin 514. This new generation of Chromebooks is a great example of what a collaborative industry partnership can bring—excellence in compute performance, graphics, battery life, and design. — James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer



