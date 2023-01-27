AMD Polaris GPUs Can’t Run Forspoken Due To Lack DirectX 12_1 Feature Level Support, NVIDIA Maxwell GPUs Run Fine

AMD Polaris GPU users, which constitute a majority of Radeon gamers, are unable to run Forspoken on their PCs due to a lack of DirectX 12_1 support.

AMD's 2017 "Polaris" GPU Lineup Can't Run Forspoken While NVIDIA's 2014 "Maxwell" GPUs Can, Game Requires At Least DirectX 12_1 Support

AMD launched its Polaris GPUs back in 2017 and it was followed by two refreshed later in the lineup. Powering the Radeon RX 400 and Radeon RX 500 series, these were the first GPUs that aimed to move away from the older GCN architecture and targeted the mainstream segment, promising unquestionably good value and performance.

Not sure what else to say about this but it just seems wrong that a GPU released in 2017 (and re-released several times later) supports a lower DirectX feature level than a NVIDIA 900 series from 2014. u/xCuri0 @ AMD Subreddit

Back then, AMD was touted to have the better drivers and DirectX 12 readiness for its GPUs but a few years later, we have the same Polaris GPUs unable to run Forspoken, a title that requires at the very least, DirectX 12_1 feature level support. Unfortunately, AMD's Polaris GPUs don't have DirectX 12_1 feature level support which is a bummer considering NVIDIA's Maxwell GPUs that date back to 2014 have that.

This would mean that gamers running older Polaris GPUs are unable to run Forspoken but the good thing is that even if they could, the game would hardly run for them since it requires a ton of performance and even modern-day GPUs have a hard time running it unless you are using some sort of upsampling technique. Even if you could run the game, the title itself isn't any good with a lackluster storyline, generic gameplay, and some of the worst dialogue choices ever used for a AAA production. The graphics aren't that great either with the game lacking some serious IQ in the most visited areas of the map and looking very pre-dated despite including ray tracing.

It is possible that the developers might patch the game to support GPUs with lower DirectX 12 feature levels but for now, AMD's Polaris owners can't play the game even if they really wanted to. Users on Linux can run the game fine since the API is switched to Vulkan but you can't do that from the in-game settings:

AMD's Polaris GPUs remain the top choice from the red team according to Steam's Hardware Survey years after their release so there's definitely a huge user base that still has these cards running in their PCs.