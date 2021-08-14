AMD Next-Gen RDNA 3 Navi 31 & Navi 33 GPUs Listed In ROCm OpenGPU Platform
AMD has officially confirmed two of its next-generation RDNA 3 GPUs, the Navi 31 and Navi 33, which have been added to the support list of the ROCm GPUOpen platform. Aside from these, ROCm listing also confirms Rembrandt and Van Gogh APUs.
Spotted by Komachi, the latest developer tools update for AMD's ROCm OpenGL platform lists down the next-generation RDNA 3 based Navi 31 and Navi 33 GPUs. There were recent reports which alleged that AMD will be taping out its next-generation GPUs later this year & this could possibly be preliminary support for developers.
AMD RDNA 3 Navi 31 GPUs For Radeon RX 7800/7900 Series
The AMD Navi 31 GPU, the flagship RDNA 3 chip, would power the next-gen Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. We have heard that AMD will drop CU (Compute Units) in favor of WGP (Work Group Processors) on its next-gen RDNA 3 GPUs.
The Navi 31 GPU configuration shown here features two GCD's (Graphics Core Die) and a single MCD (Multi-Cache Die). Each GCD has 3 Shader Engines (6 in total) and each Shader Engine has 2 Shader Arrays (2 per SE / 6 per GCD / 12 in total). Each Shader Array is composed of 5 WGPs (10 per SE / 30 per GCD / 60 in total) and each WGP features 8 SIMD32 units with 32 ALUs (40 SIMD32 per SA / 80 per SE / 240 per GCD / 480 in total). These SIMD32 units combine to make up 7,680 cores per GCD and 15,360 cores in total.
The Navi 31 (RDNA 3) MCD will be linked to the dual GCD's via a next-generation Infinity Fabric interconnect and feature 256-512 MB of Infinity Cache. Each GPU should also feature 4 memory connect links (32-bit). That's a total of 8 32-bit memory controllers for a 256-bit bus interface.
There have been several rumors stating that the upcoming RDNA 3 GPUs are going to outperform whatever NVIDIA has to offer in terms of rasterization performance. It looks like AMD will take the lead by offering the first MCM-powered GPUs under its Radeon RX graphics card lineup. But at the same time, NVIDIA is expected to quickly transition to its MCM GPU lineup which will offer over 3x performance boost over Ampere GPUs.
AMD RDNA 3 Navi 33 GPUs For Radeon RX 7600 Series
The AMD Navi 33 GPU will start the monolithic segment within the RDNA 3 family. The GPU will feature a single die. The die is very similar to the flagship Navi 21 GPU and is expected to utilize a 6nm process node for fabrication.
The Navi 33 GCD has 2 Shader Engines and each Shader Engine has 2 Shader Arrays (2 per SE / 4 in total). Each Shader Array is composed of 5 WGPs (10 per SE / 20 total) and each WGP features 8 SIMD32 units with 32 ALUs (40 SIMD32 per SA / 80 per SE / 160 total). These SIMD32 units combine to make up 5120 cores which is the same core count as the RX 6900 XT (Navi 21 XTX GPU).
The Navi 33 (RDNA 3) is expected to carry 256 MB of Infinity Cache. Each GPU should also feature 2 memory connect links (32-bit). That's a total of 4 32-bit memory controllers for a 128-bit bus interface. This would bring the performance of the AMD Radeon RX 7600 series above the RX 6800 and RX 6900 series at a TDP of around 200W.
AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)
|GPU Name
|Navi 21
|Navi 33
|Navi 32
|Navi 31
|GPU Process
|7nm
|6nm
|5nm/6nm
|5nm/6nm
|GPU Package
|Monolithic
|Monolithic
|MCM
|MCM
|Shader Engines
|4
|2
|4 (2 per GCD)
|6 (3 per GCD)
|GPU WGPs
|40
|20
|40 (20 per GCD)
|60 (30 per GCD)
|SPs Per WGP
|128
|256
|256
|256
|Compute Units (Per Die)
|80
|40
|80
160 (Total)
|120
240 (Total)
|Cores (Per Die)
|5120
|5120
|5120
|7689
|Cores (Total)
|5120
|5120
|10240
|15360
|Memory Bus
|256-bit
|128-bit
|192-bit
|256-bit
|Memory Type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Infinity Cache
|128 MB
|256 MB
|384 MB
|512 MB
|Flagship SKU
|Radeon RX 6900 XTX
|Radeon RX 7600 XT?
|Radeon RX 7700 XT?
|Radeon RX 7900 XT?
|TBP
|330W
|~200W
|~300W
|~400W
|Launch
|Q4 2020
|Q4 2021?
|Q4 2021?
|Q4 2021?
The AMD RDNA 3 'Navi 3X' GPU-powered Radeon RX graphics card lineup is expected to offer up to 3x performance improvement over existing RDNA 2 offerings. It would mark a major leap forward for graphics evolution and now that AMD is already onboard with next-gen technologies such as FSR and Raytracing, expect a very heated next-gen competition between the red and green teams.
