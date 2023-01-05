AMD Claims, Ryzen 9 7940HS Is 30 Percent Faster Than Apple’s M1 Pro and Delivers Up To 30 Hours of Battery

AMD saw fit to announce its suite of new chips for notebooks and desktops at the CES this week. The company claims that its new Ryzen 7040 series of chips are 30 percent faster than the M1 Pro which will deliver up to 30 hours of battery life. AMD's new Ryzen 9 7940HS chip for notebooks will compete against Apple's M1 Pro and M2 processors. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

AMD's Ryzen 7040 series of chips are designed for "Ultrathin" notebooks with Ryzen 9 7940 claimed to be 30 percent faster than M1 Pro

The Ryzen 7040 chips are AMD's "ultrathin" chips manufactured on a 4nm process. The Ryzen 9 7940HS is the highest-end chip from the company with eight cores, 16 threads, and 5.2GHz boost speeds. AMD CEO Lisu Su claimed on stage that the performance of the new Ryzen chips is up to 30 percent faster than Apple's M1 Pro chips. According to the stats shared on stage, the processor is 34 percent faster in workload multiprocessing than the M1 Pro.

AMD also claimed that the Ryzen 7040 series of chips will deliver up to 30+ hours of video playback on ultrathin laptops. With built-in Ryzen AI architecture, the chips can deliver 20 percent faster AI tasks compared to the M2 chip while being 50 percent more power efficient. The company also showcased a performance test on stage with the Ryzen 9 7940HS chip competing against Intel's high-end chip and the M1 Pro. The Ryzen 9 7940HS chip rendered the object in Blender faster than Apple's M1 Pro chip.

AMD's Performance Comparison Between Ryzen 9 7940HS and M1 Pro

However, AMD did not compare its highest-end chip with Apple's M1 Max chip. Instead, the company made its performance claims against Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro with 32GB of unified memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Take note that Apple's M1 Pro chip is more than a year old and the company is gearing up to release the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips later this year in upgraded Macs. AMD's latest Ryzen 7040 series of chips will be available on laptops starting in March 2023.

We will share more details on the AMD Ryzen 7040 chips, so be sure to stick around. Share your thoughts with us in the comments.