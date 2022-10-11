Menu
AMD's Big Navi Gets Big Price Cut, Radeon RX 6900 XT Now Selling For $669 US As RDNA 3 Launch Approaches

Jason R. Wilson
Oct 11, 2022

AMD's Big Navi GPUs such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT are continually getting some big price cuts ahead of the launch of NVIDIA's RTX 4090 & also the company's own RDNA 3 GPUs.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT RDNA 2 graphics cards are now selling for over $1000 less than January 2022's pricing

AMD's next-generation lineup is closing in on launch with a full unveil planned for 3rd November which is just a few weeks from now. And the most recent GPU from the company is the Radeon RX 6950 XT, launched earlier this year. Now, AMD is dropping the price of the Radeon RX 6900 XT to just below $700.

Image source: Geizhals via VideoCardz.

This isn't an official AMD price cut but rather a retailer-specific price cut. Almost the entirety of high-end GPUs from NVIDIA and AMD have seen their prices crash immensely over the past few months after the mining and PC decline. The RTX 3090 series saw more than a 50% drop in prices versus MSRP since the RTX 4090 is on the verge of launch and the same is starting to happen with the RDNA 2 high-ends.

XFX, one of AMD's custom GPU partners, revealed the price of two of their graphics cards, the XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT Speedster SWFT 319 and the MERC 319, on the online retailer website Amazon. The two cards offer three exhaust fans for efficient heat dissipation and retain the company's black colorway on each. The SWFT 319 retails for $689.99 (the model has been sold as of writing), while the MERC 319 sells for ten dollars more at $699.99.

Newegg, one of the largest PC retailers and component sellers, is offering the ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming D for twenty dollars less than the XFX SWFT 319, retailing for $669.99 on the website.

Prices are also lowering in European markets, as the Radeon RX 6900 XT has been spotted to sell for as low as €736. Since January of this year, the cost of the lowest-priced Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card has dropped by over €1,000. It is unknown if the price will continue to drop further in the following months after NVIDIA and AMD's next-generation graphics cards are released.

News Sources: VideoCardz, Amazon, Newegg, Geizhals

