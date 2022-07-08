Menu
Company

AMD AMF Encoder Receives Crucial Update, Now Even Rivals NVIDIA’s NVENC

Jason R. Wilson
Jul 8, 2022
AMD AMF Encoder Receives Crucial Update, Now Even Rivals NVIDIA's NVENC

The AMD AMF encoder has received a substantial upgrade in image quality after a decade of quality issues. This new upgrade introduces B-Frames into the new AMF Release 1.4.24. While AMD posted this update several months previously, Chris Griffith of the website Code Calamity tested the recent update to give readers an idea of the quality of life changes to the AMF encoder.

AMD AMF encoder catches up to Nvidia NVENC in recent testing thanks to B-Frames

From the report, Griffith was capable of pushing the AMD AMF encoder to extremely comparable levels compared to NVIDIA and their new NVENC encoder seen in the RTX 20 and 30 series graphics cards. AMD Radeon graphics cards will now be as accessible as NVIDIA's wares for streaming games using lower bitrates.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Metro Exodus “FSRAA” Experiment Runs FSR 2.0 Without Upscaling with Impressive Results

The struggle for AMD encoding technology has plagued the company for many years, dating back to the Polaris GPUs (AMD 400 series) if not further back. The encoding has never felt entirely up to par compared to Intel and its QuickSync encoder and NVIDIA's NVENC encoder.

Source: EposVox

During this time, NVIDIA introduced the sixth generation of the NVENC encoder with the RTX 20 series GPUs that utilized x264 encoding and placed them far ahead of AMD for the time being.

The video below by EposVox, a top-rated YouTube streaming expert, demonstrates how AMD has suffered in performance in low-bitrate streaming, especially when using the H.264 codec that is still present in the company's recent Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.

AMD does shine in HVEC encoding, but with the lack of real-world use, all video players demand H.264 support.

So, how did AMD finally fix a decade-old problem? The company brought the B-frames technology back to the AMF encoder, which has been missing since the company's original encoding and decoding engine VCE. AMD dropped the technology once they released the VCN engine with their Raven Ridge APUs and RDNA 1 GPUs.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel’s Core i5-12400F CPU For $150 US Is An Insanely Good Deal For Budget PC Builders

"B frames allow the H.264 compression algorithm to predict image data from past and future frames in a video stream. It is an optional feature that has proven to significantly increase the image quality of streams at lower bit rates," says Tom's Hardware.

Code Calamity used VMAF to measure the image quality differentiation between AMF, NVENC, and Intel QuickSync, with Big Buck Bunny as the reference video. In this benchmark, the highest possible score of 100 points. For reference, NVENC scores 96.13 points, and Intel QuickSync scored 96.37 in this test. According to Code Calamity, AMD's AMF encoder is just half a point behind both those encoders, whereas before (without B-Frames), AMD's AMF was a full two points behind.

The benchmark tests revealed that the AMD AMF's image quality is closer to rivaling NVIDIA's current NVENC encoder. However, no streaming platform has offered any current support, even with it being readily available for months. It is speculated that AMD's developer support history in implementing its encoder SDKs has been troublesome, which could explain why it is not as incorporated.

News Sources: Tom', s Hardware, EposVox

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
02:22
EVGA Shows Off An Interesting Setup Using Two GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Cards
Filter videos by
Order