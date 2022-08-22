Menu
Company

AMC Is Now Back at Martin Shkreli’s Fair Value Estimate for the Stock as APE Shares Debut Unleashes a “Sell the News” Type of Move

Rohail Saleem
Aug 22, 2022
AMC

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy.

The disgraced former pharma executive, Martin Shkreli, had antagonized AMC (NYSE: AMC) apes last month by publishing his bearish thesis on the stock, pegging an $11 price target on the theater chain's shares. Since then, AMC shares surged nearly 100 percent to hit a recent high of over $25, only to give back all of these nascent gains as the meme stock mania 2.0 fizzled out, helped along by the implosion in Bed Bath & Beyond shares as well as the utter carnage that was the recent German PPI print, which hammered home the likelihood of structurally elevated inflation across the developed world for the foreseeable future.

As a refresher, Shkreli had boldly declared back in July that AMC could only expect to generate $3 billion to $4 billion in admission revenues and $800 million in EBITDA under his best-case scenario. Consequently, the former pharma executive accorded an $11 stock price target to AMC shares, based on a 7 percent discount rate and a return to $5 billion in total revenues. By the end of this decade, Shkreli saw AMC printing around $7 billion in revenues.

Related StoryRohail Saleem
Martin Shkreli Inu (MSI) Token Price Crash Was Actually the Result of a Hack After the Infamous “Pharma Bro” Downloaded Adult Content
Source: https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/amc

This brings us to the crux of the matter. AMC shares are down nearly 40 percent today, trading right around Shkreli's long-term fair value estimate for the stock. Today's carnage has been precipitated by two key developments.

First, Cineworld has announced that it is exploring the option of declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy in light of its ongoing chronic liquidity woes. This development is having a knock-down effect across the entire entertainment space.

Second, AMC's preferred equity units have begun trading today. For context, while announcing its earnings for the second quarter of 2022, AMC had declared that it would issue a special dividend in the form of preferred shares:

"Shareholders will receive one AMC Preferred Equity Unit for each share of AMC common stock owned. Based on 516,820,595 issued and outstanding Common Stock, the Company expects to issue a dividend of 516,820,595 AMC Preferred Equity units."

AMC APE
APE Price

These AMC Preferred Equity (APE) units are currently up 14 percent in early trading, though trending downward at the time of writing.

Since the issuance of APE units had generated quite a lot of buzz among AMC investors, today's debut and the attendant carnage in the theater chain's common shares can be described as the classic "buy the rumor, sell the news" type of move.

Related StoryRohail Saleem
Should AMC Entertainment Manage To Disclose Upbeat Q2 2022 Earnings Today, It Would Seriously Curtail the Hubris of Bearish Fund Managers Such as Clifford Asness [Updated]

Do you think AMC shares still carry significant upside from this point onward? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order