Alienware has unleashed its next-generation Aurora R11 pre-built desktop PC for gamers and enthusiasts. This PC comes in a stylish & custom-designed aluminum chassis that Alienware introduced in its 2020 line of pre-built desktops. It 's both stunning and compact for the level of hardware it packs inside.

Alienware's Most Powerful Pre-Built Gaming Desktop PC, the Aurora R11, Unleashed - Features Intel's Core i9 With 10 Cores, NVIDIA RTX and AMD's 7nm Radeon GPU Options

The Alienware Aurora R11 is an insane machine and what makes it so good is the hardware it packs. Following the tradition of featuring Intel's Core CPUs, this year, the Aurora R11 will utilize Intel's 10th Generation Core 'Comet Lake-S' processors. The Aurora R11 will be available with the following 10th Generation CPUs:

10th Gen Intel Core i5 10400F (6 Core, 12MB Cache, 2.9Ghz to 4.3GHz)

10th Gen Intel Core i5 10600KF (6 Core, 12MB Cache, 4.1Ghz to 4.8GHz)

10th Gen Intel Core i7 10700KF (8 Core, 16MB Cache, 3.8GHz to 5.1GHz)

10th Gen Intel Core i9 10900KF (10 Core, 20MB Cache, 3.7GHz to 5.3GHz)

The CPUs will be housed on a custom OEM mATX motherboard featuring the Z490 chipset. It has yet to be confirmed whether this motherboard features PCIe Gen 4 ready hardware but from the looks of it, that won't be the case. However, the Alienware Aurora R11 comes with a range of GPU options ranging from NVIDIA's GeForce RTX / GTX to AMD's Radeon RX graphics cards. Following is the complete list of graphics cards that are supported by the Alienware Aurora R11 desktop gaming PC:

Single Graphics Options

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6

AMD Radeon 5600 6GB GDDR6 (OC Ready)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 (OC Ready)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 6GB GDDR6 (OC Ready)

AMD Radeon RX 5700 8GB GDDR6 (OC Ready)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6 (OC Ready)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 (OC Ready)

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB GDDR6 (OC Ready)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 (OC Ready)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB GDDR6 (OC Ready)

AMD Radeon VII 16GB HBM2 (OC Ready)

Liquid Cooled NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super 8GB GDDR6 (OC Ready)

Dual Graphics Options

Dual NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 (OC Ready) with NVIDIA NVLink SLI

Dual NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 (OC Ready) with NVIDIA NVLink SLI

Dual NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB GDDR6 (OC Ready) with NVIDIA NVLink SLI

It's great to see both AMD and NVIDIA GPU options available. NVIDIA GPUs will further be available in dual-graphics options with the Aurora R11 supporting RTX 2070 SUPER, RTX 2080 SUPER and RTX 2080 Ti NVLINK options. Only a single RTX 2080 SUPER configuration comes with AIO liquid cooling support. The liquid cooling would be handled by a separate add-in-card which resembles a two-slot graphics card but only features the radiator.

In addition to CPU & GPU support, the Aurora R11 will feature 2933 MHz and 3200 MHz memory configs. Alienware is relying on Kingston's Hyper X Fury series memory kits with up to 64 GB DRAM capacity. Storage options include up to 2 TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD or you can go for dual-storage configurations which let you add on up to a 2 TB SATA SSD (7200 RPM) for increased storage cap for media and gaming files. Users can also configure their systems with up to 32 GB PCIe Optane memory. Following are all the storage configurations for the Aurora R11 as Alienware mentions:

Single Storage Drive Options

1TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s

2TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s

256GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD

512GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD

1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD

2TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD

Intel Optane Accelerated Options

16GB M.2 PCIe Intel Optane Memory + 1TB SATA 7200RPM 6Gb/s

32GB M.2 PCIe Intel Optane Memory + 1TB SATA 7200RPM 6Gb/s

32GB M.2 PCIe Intel Optane Memory + 2TB SATA 7200RPM 6Gb/s

Dual Storage Drive Options

128GB M.2 SATA SSD (Boot) + 1TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage)

128GB M.2 SATA SSD (Boot) + 2TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage)

256GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD (Boot) + 1TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage)

256GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD (Boot) + 2TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage)

512GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD (Boot) + 1TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage)

512GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD (Boot) + 2TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage)

1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD (Boot) + 1TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage)

1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD (Boot) + 2TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage)

2TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD (Boot) + 1TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage)

2TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD (Boot) + 2TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage)

The PC has two PSU variants that you can select based on your configurations, a 550W & a 1000W option. You can also select if you want to go with a traditional tower based CPU heatsink or a more premium liquid cooling kit which seems to a 120mm radiator design for the CPU.

Alienware Aurora R11 Gaming Desktop PC High-Res Gallery:

























As for general specifications, the Aurora R11 features full upgradability with its four DDR4 DIMM slots, the LGA 1200 socket, and two full-length PCIe 3.0 x16 slots. You get a range of connectivity options such as 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2, 3 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 6 USB 2.0 ports, a Killer E3000 powered 2.5GbE LAN port, 7.1 channel HD audio jack, dual WiFi 6 (Intel + Killer) switches on the rear panel and a total of 4 USB 3.2 Gen 1 port for the front panel I/O.

As for pricing, the base configuration for the Alienware Aurora R11 is said to cost $1129.99 US but more configurations are said to be available on the 28th of May for as low as $879.99 US. You can get the Aurora R11 in either Lunar Light or Dark Side of the Moon color options. Both look great with a stunning RGB LED illumination on the front that lights the centerpiece. Both the top & sides of the chassis feature exhaust vents to blow hot air out.

Alienware Aurora R11 Desktop PC Full Specifications: