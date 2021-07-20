Alienware Aurora R10 Gaming PC + Mini Motorways Giveaway

We've got a sizable giveaway for you today, dear readers, thanks to the fine folks at Dinosaur Polo Club. In case you're not familiar with the name, it's the New Zealand-based indie studio behind the surprise hit Mini Metro, a strategy simulation game about designing a subway map for a growing city. The game, rated 8 out of 10 by Rosh in Wccftech's review, went on to sell over five million copies before getting featured in the Apple Arcade App Store Greats collection.

Today, they're releasing their new game, Mini Motorways, on PC (Windows, macOS, and Linux) via Steam. To celebrate the event, Dinosaur Polo Club is sponsoring the giveaway of 26 digital copies of the game and, most importantly, an Alienware Aurora R10 Gaming PC.

The latter is quite the prize, given that its value easily exceeds $1K. Here are the full specifications:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (6-Core, 35MB Total Cache, Max Boost Clock of 4.6GHz)

OS: Windows 10 Home English

GPU: AMD® Radeon RX 5300 3GB GDDR6

RAM: 16GB Dual-Channel DDR4 XMP at 3200MHz; up to 128GB (additional memory sold separately)

HDD: 1TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s

Misc.: Dark Side of the Moon chassis with Low-Profile Smart Cooling CPU Heatsink and 1000W Power Supply

If you're in North America, you may enter the giveaway below and take your chances. The winner will be selected on July 30th.

As mentioned above, we're also giving away 26 digital copies of Mini Motorways for PC. In this case, though, there are no regional locks in place. Once again, the winners will be selected on July 30th. Good luck!

