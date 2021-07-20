Alienware Aurora R10 Gaming PC + Mini Motorways Giveaway
We've got a sizable giveaway for you today, dear readers, thanks to the fine folks at Dinosaur Polo Club. In case you're not familiar with the name, it's the New Zealand-based indie studio behind the surprise hit Mini Metro, a strategy simulation game about designing a subway map for a growing city. The game, rated 8 out of 10 by Rosh in Wccftech's review, went on to sell over five million copies before getting featured in the Apple Arcade App Store Greats collection.
Today, they're releasing their new game, Mini Motorways, on PC (Windows, macOS, and Linux) via Steam. To celebrate the event, Dinosaur Polo Club is sponsoring the giveaway of 26 digital copies of the game and, most importantly, an Alienware Aurora R10 Gaming PC.
The latter is quite the prize, given that its value easily exceeds $1K. Here are the full specifications:
-
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (6-Core, 35MB Total Cache, Max Boost Clock of 4.6GHz)
-
OS: Windows 10 Home English
-
GPU: AMD® Radeon RX 5300 3GB GDDR6
-
RAM: 16GB Dual-Channel DDR4 XMP at 3200MHz; up to 128GB (additional memory sold separately)
-
HDD: 1TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s
-
Misc.: Dark Side of the Moon chassis with Low-Profile Smart Cooling CPU Heatsink and 1000W Power Supply
If you're in North America, you may enter the giveaway below and take your chances. The winner will be selected on July 30th.
Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming PC Giveaway
As mentioned above, we're also giving away 26 digital copies of Mini Motorways for PC. In this case, though, there are no regional locks in place. Once again, the winners will be selected on July 30th. Good luck!
Have you ever been stuck in traffic and wished you could do something to fix it?
In Mini Motorways, the city’s traffic problems are in your hands.
From the makers of Mini Metro, Mini Motorways is a game about drawing the roads that drive a growing city. Build a road network, one road at a time, to create a bustling metropolis. Redesign your city to keep the traffic flowing, and carefully manage upgrades to meet the changing demands. How long can you keep the cities of the world moving?
Key Features
- Draw roads in dynamic cities that grow and change - every game is unique!
- Explore stunning maps inspired by cities all around the world.
- Choose from a variety of upgrades to meet the demands of your ever-expanding road network: highways, roundabouts, and more!
- Select different colour palettes on every map including colourblind and night modes.
- Relax to a responsive soundtrack from Disasterpeace that grows along with your city.
- Unlock new maps and achievements as you achieve mastery
- Export GIFs of your city layouts to share with your friends.
- Compete against other players in Daily and Weekly Challenges.
