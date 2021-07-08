If you rely on Apple’s AirPort Time Capsule for backing up your data, experts warn that it might be at risk due to a potential flaw in the drives housing your data. Even though Apple has discontinued this product, there could be many potential users in possession of AirPort Time Capsules, so there are certain precautions they should abide by.

Experts Warn That Depending on Drive Model in the AirPort Time Capsule, You Might Have to Transfer Your Data to Another Source

The report comes from German data recovery firm Datenrettung, stating that since Apple used Seagate hard drives in its AirPort Time Capsule, that data could be at risk. This is because the drives are apparently suffering from a design flaw, resulting in high failure rates. The report has described the flaw below, highlighting what is causing these Seagate drives to fail.

“We must assume that this is an error in the design1 of the Seagate Grenada hard drive installed in the Time Capsule (ST3000DM001 / ST2000DM001 2014-2018). The parking ramp of this hard drive consists of two different materials. Sooner or later, the parking ramp will break on this hard drive model, installed in a rather poorly ventilated Time Capsule. The damage to the parking ramp then causes the write/read unit to be destroyed and severely deformed the next time the read/write unit is parked. When the Time Capsule is now turned on again or wakes up from hibernation, the data disks of the Seagate hard drive are destroyed because the deformed read-write unit drags onto it.”

As mentioned above, two Seagate hard drives found in the AirPort Time Capsule that Apple used are failing, and Datenrettung claims that sometimes, data can be recovered, but at the cost of considerable time and effort. Instead, the report proposes a more favorable alternative, though it will still require you to do some purchasing. Users should look for an alternative backup solution as quickly as possible.

If you want to continue using the AirPort Time Capsule, you can swap out the existing hard drives for another, but time is of the essence, and you have to move with haste.

