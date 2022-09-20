Menu
iPhone 14 Pro Max Teardown Reveals How Apple Wasted The Space of the Physical SIM Card Tray

Ali Salman
Sep 20, 2022, 01:52 PM EDT
iPhone 14 Pro max Teardown and SIM Card

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models feature major variations compared to its predecessor. While the general design is more or less the same, Apple has introduced Dynamic Island and a new camera setup. In the United States, the company has opted to remove the SIM card tray completely in favor of eSIM functionality. Today, iFixit has shared its teardown of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, unveiling what replaced the SIM card tray. Scroll down to read more details on the teardown.

Apple Removed The Physical SIM Card Tray on iPhone 14 Pro Max in The United States and the Teardown Has a Lot to Say

The repair website iFixit has shared an in-depth teardown of Apple's flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max, giving us a closer look at the internals. As mentioned earlier, all iPhone 14 models sold in the United States do not house the physical SIM card tray. The teardown confirms that Apple has filled the space of the physical SIM card tray with a small piece of plastic. What this means is that the company has not replaced the SIM card tray with anything new. In other parts of the world, the same place houses a tray for physical SIM cards.

Related StoryAli Salman
Enhance Your iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Performance With This Simple Trick
iPhone 14 Pro max Teardown and SIM Card

Additionally, you can also see detailed images of the iPhone 14 Pro's motherboard featuring Apple's latest A16 Bionic chipset as well as Qualcomm's Snapdragon X65 modem for 5G and Satellite connectivity. However, the teardown also reveals that the repairability of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is different from that of their standard counterparts. What this means is that the iPhone 14 Pro Max opens from the front, unlike the standard iPhone 14 models. Furthermore, the 'Pro' models also do not have a removable glass at the back. All in all, the internals are arranged in a fashion that resembles the iPhone 13 Pro Max. You can check out the video below for more details.

Since the back glass is not removable, you will have to spend some extra bucks to repair the iPhone 14 Pro models. If you do not have AppleCare+, Apple will charge you roughly $499 to $549 for the cracked back glass on the 'Pro' models. In contrast, the standard models will be charged $169 to $199.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown? Let us know in the comment section below.

