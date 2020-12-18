AirPods Max Might Have Replaceable Earcups, but This iFixit Teardown Shows They Aren’t Easy to Take Apart

The idea of having replaceable earcups on a pair of expensive over-ear headphones like the AirPods Max will want users to hold onto them for as long as possible, considering their ‘over the top’ $549 price tag. Unfortunately, if something else goes wrong, then don’t expect you’ll find the teardown process easy to isolate what exactly are wrong with these headphones. iFixit found out the hard way when the experts attempted to see what’s on the inside of the AirPods Max, and here are all the details you should know.

AirPods Max Feature Two Cells, One in Each Earcup, but It Doesn’t Appear That Easy Battery Replacement Is Possible

The AirPods Max sport a total of two batteries, with one cell present in each earcup. Both of them allow the AirPods Max to deliver up to 20 hours of endurance with Active Noise Cancellation enabled. However, batteries don’t hold their charge forever, so naturally, users that want to keep on using their premium over-ear headphones will likely want to replace it themselves to avoid Apple’s hefty charges.

Unfortunately, iFixit notes that there’s no easy way to do this, as the teardown experts state the following.

“Worryingly, there are some solder joints and wires near the batteries, but no obvious connectors. We're sill holding out hope for an easy battery swap procedure, though—the connectors aren't always easy to spot from here.”

Additionally, parts of the AirPods Max are fixed together with glue, and to take them apart, iFixit had to heat up the headphones to make it easier for the components to be taken apart. This is likely so Apple can enjoy the additional revenue by servicing these headphones for customers at an official outlet or by authorized repair centers.

Of course, iFixit mentions that it hasn’t published the entire teardown process of the AirPods Max and that readers should check in later to read the entire story. Like always, we’ll be here to provide you with all the updates, so stay tuned.

