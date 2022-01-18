AirPods 3 Firmware Update 4C170 Now Available

Apple has released a brand new 4C170 firmware update for the AirPods 3 with Spatial Audio and new MagSafe charging case.

Given the version number, this is likely a minor bug fix and performance enhancement release. And just like any other AirPods firmware update which Apple releases from time to time, this one doesn’t come with any sort of information pertaining to what exactly has changed.

But, if you’ve been having issues with Apple’s new AirPods in any area, then this update should likely help fix things up. If it hasn’t, then you can always try to freshen things by giving the AirPods a factory reset and starting over with pairing. Usually this fixes 90% of the problem users are facing.

If you want to find out which version of the software you’re currently running on your AirPods 3, then start off by connecting your AirPods to your iPhone or iPad. Once that is done, go to Bluetooth > AirPods and then scroll all the way down to the section where you see the ‘version’ of the software. If you are currently on 4C165, then don’t panic, it will be updated to 4C170 on its own. There is no way you can force the update onto the AirPods.