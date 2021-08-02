Age of Empires IV Trailers Show Off Naval Combat and the Abbasid Dynasty Civilization

Age of Empires IV is apparently launching in less than three months, and yet, we’ve seen precious little of the game in action – five minutes of gameplay revealed back in April has essentially been it. Given this lack of info, every scrap of footage is appreciated, and this past weekend Microsoft released two new short trailers, showcasing the game’s naval combat and the newly-added Abbasid Dynasty faction. You can watch the naval combat trailer, below.

The Last of Us Series Costs $200 Million a Year, May Last 8 Seasons Says Alberta Premier

Looking solid, although some fans are criticizing the quality of the water effects during naval combat. Of course, visuals aren’t really the be-all, end-all with a strategy game. Meanwhile, here’s a look at the Abbasid Dynasty, which do battle with camel riders and pursue golden ages with the House of Wisdom improvement. Check them out, below.

Haven’t been keeping up with Age of Empires IV? In development at the Vancouver-based studio Relic Entertainment, the game is promising eight civs at launch and a number of tweaks and upgrades to the series’ trademark real-time combat. Here’s a rundown of the game’s key features:

Return to History – The past is prologue as you are immersed in a rich historical setting of 8 diverse civilizations across the world from the English to the Chinese to the Delhi Sultanate in your quest for victory. Build cities, manage resources, and lead your troops to battle on land and at sea in 4 distinct campaigns with 35 missions that span across 500 years of history from the Dark Ages up to the Renaissance.

– The past is prologue as you are immersed in a rich historical setting of 8 diverse civilizations across the world from the English to the Chinese to the Delhi Sultanate in your quest for victory. Build cities, manage resources, and lead your troops to battle on land and at sea in 4 distinct campaigns with 35 missions that span across 500 years of history from the Dark Ages up to the Renaissance. Choose Your Path to Greatness with Historical Figures – Live the adventures of Joan of Arc in her quest to defeat the English, or command mighty Mongol troops as Genghis Khan in his conquest across Asia. The choice is yours – and every decision you make will determine the outcome of history.

– Live the adventures of Joan of Arc in her quest to defeat the English, or command mighty Mongol troops as Genghis Khan in his conquest across Asia. The choice is yours – and every decision you make will determine the outcome of history. Customize Your Game with Mods – Available in Early 2022, play how you want with user generated content tools for custom games.

– Available in Early 2022, play how you want with user generated content tools for custom games. Challenge the World – Jump online to compete, cooperate or spectate with up to 7 of your friends in PVP and PVE multiplayer modes.

– Jump online to compete, cooperate or spectate with up to 7 of your friends in PVP and PVE multiplayer modes. An Age for All Players – Age of Empires IV is an inviting experience for new players with a tutorial system that teaches the essence of real-time strategy and a Campaign Story Mode designed for first time players to help achieve easy setup and success, yet is challenging enough for veteran players with new game mechanics, evolved strategies, and combat techniques.

Age of Empires IV marches onto PC (and Xbox Game Pass) on October 28.