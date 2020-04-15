ADATA has announced the launch of the XPG SPECTRIX D50 DDR4 RGB memory kits. Reaching performance of up to 4800MHz, sporting a maximum capacity of 32GB, and featuring an elegant geometric design, the XPG SPECTRIX D50 offers immense performance and minimalist styling gamers, overclockers, and PC enthusiasts will appreciate. The latency of these DIMMs varies in between CL 16-20-20 for the lower clock speeds and CL 19-23-23 for the higher clock speed variants.

Made with only the highest quality chips and PCBs, the XPG D50 provides ultimate stability, reliability, and speeds of up to 4800MHz. What’s more, it supports the latest Intel and AMD platforms. To ensure all that amazing performance inside is protected from impact, the XPG D50 sports a robust heatsink with a wall thickness of nearly 2mm for excellent durability. The D50 supports Intel XMP 2.0 for hassle-free and stable overclocking without the need to go into BIOS.

Some features of these new memory kits from XPG include:

● Blazing Fast

● Solid Construction

● Elegant Geometric Styling

● RGB Your Way

● Supports Intel Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) 2.0

The XPG D50 features a clean and elegant exterior with simple geometric lines and a triangular RGB panel that fits in perfectly with the module's overall design. With the XPG RGB Sync app or an RGB software from a major motherboard brand, users can switch between three RGB modes - Static, Breathing, and Comet. In addition to the three modes, they can also set it to Music mode to synchronize with their favorite songs.







Model Name Speed Size Latency Voltage Heat Sink Color DDR4-3000 PC4-24000 8GB x 1 CL 16-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey DDR4-3000 PC4-24000 16GB x 1 CL 16-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey DDR4-3200 PC4-25600 8GB x 1 CL 16-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey DDR4-3200 PC4-25600 16GB x 1 CL 16-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey DDR4-3600 PC4-28800 8GB x 1 CL 18-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey DDR4-3600 PC4-28800 16GB x 1 CL 18-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey DDR4-4133 PC4-33000 8GB x 1 CL 19-23-23 1.4V Tungsten Grey DDR4-3000 PC4-24000 8GB x 2 CL 16-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey DDR4-3000 PC4-24000 16GB x 2 CL 16-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey DDR4-3200 PC4-25600 8GB x 2 CL 16-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey DDR4-3200 PC4-25600 16GB x 2 CL 16-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey DDR4-3600 PC4-28800 8GB x 2 CL 18-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey DDR4-3600 PC4-28800 16GB x 2 CL 18-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey DDR4-4133 PC4-33000 8GB x 2 CL 19-23-23 1.4V Tungsten Grey

The 4800MHz and 4600MHz, as well as all 32GB variants, will be available beginning in May. All other variants will be available beginning in April. Exact availability of the memory modules may vary by region. The high clock speeds on these DIMMs along with the elegant design make this a component that could fit in any build.