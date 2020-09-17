ADATA XPG Launches The GAMMIX S50 Lite PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 SSD

ADATA XPG has launched its GAMMIX S50 Lite PCIe Gen4 SSD, which offers great performance & supports PCIe 4.0. This SSD features a sequential read speed of up to 3,900 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s. This increase in both read and write speeds makes this drive perfect as either a boot drive or steam library.

The GAMMIX S50 Lite PCIe Gen4 SSD offers a sequential read speed of up to 3,900 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s, makes it perfect for a Windows boot drive or a Steam library, which can substantially decrease start-up time and loading time. This incredibly quick speed is powered by both the 3D NAND flash chips and the PCIe Gen4 Interface.

"With the launch of the S50 Lite, we have now extended our PCIe 4.0 SSD offering to meet not only the demands of early adopters but also mainstream users, whether for work or play," said Ibsen Chen, Director of Product Marketing at ADATA.

The GAMMIX S50 Lite PCIe Gen4 SSD uses both Dynamic SLC Caching and DRAM Cache Buffering to help achieve the read and write speeds of up to 490K/540K IOPS. This SSD is perfect for either video editing, animation, or storing your games.









This SSD comes in two different capacities, a 1 TB model and a 2 TB model, which allows for users to pay for just as much storage as they need instead of overpaying for more storage than is required for their specific computer.

For cooling, the GAMMIX S50 PCIe Gen4 SSD uses a high-temperature resistant aluminum heatsink to remove the heat from the NAND chips effectively and results in a 20 percent difference in heat when compared to other SSDs that are currently out on the market. The heatsink offers a streamlined surface and ridged geometric lines that make this SSD look fantastic.











This SSD comes with various technologies and software, the Low-Density Parity-Check code and End-to-End Data Protection, RAID Engine Support, and AES 256-bit encryption data stored drive is always safe and secured. This SSD is currently backed by a five-year warranty to ensure buyers that purchasing the GAMMIX S50 Lite SSD is a perfect choice when compared to other SSDs that are on the market.