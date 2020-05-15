ADATA Has Announced the XPG Core Reactor PSU Series

XPG has announced the XPG Core Reactor PSU series that features 80 Plus Gold certification and compact module design. This new PSU series features industrial-grade protection, a 10-year warranty, and this PSU makes sense use premium 100% Japanese capacitors. This power supply is projected to come in 650-watt, 750-watt, and 850-watt models so that you only pay for the power you need in your system.

This series of PSU, the XPG Core Reactor, is a compact but powerful PSU that features the combination of high-quality components alongside a well-thought-out layout. These power supplies also make use of a new manufacturing process, and with the modular design reducing cable clutter and makes building your system much more simple.

The PSU features an intelligent fan-curve which provides amazingly quiet operation even when at full power load. The CR650 or the 650-watt model features four PCIe 6+2 pin cables, two 4+4 pin EPS, nine SATA power, and three Molex alongside the 24-pin ATX connector.

The XPG Core Reactor PSU features 80 Plus Gold certification meaning that this power supply will be at 90% efficiency at 50% load and under 100% load, this power supply offers an efficiency of 87%. These power supplies also pass both the Cybernetic LAMBDA-A and ETA-A certification standard for both power transfer efficiency as well as this power supplies low-noise operation. For the Cybernetics rating level is stated to only apply for the 750-watt and 650-watt model.

This power supply series features not only premium Japanese capacitors which give these power supplies not only their reliability but also the stability for even the most demanding PC systems. The XPG Core reactor's DC voltage is maintained within ±2% and reduces ripple and noise by up to 35% for enhanced dependability.

These power supplies come with an array of protection mechanisms like OCP, OVP, UVP, OPP, SCP, OTP, NLO, and SIP. These power supplies also come backed with a 10-year warranty. The first model of these power supplies is the 650-watt model and that model is expected to be priced at roughly $90.