Achilles: Legends Untold PC Beta Giveaway – Here’s an Isometric Soulslike

Poland-based independent studio Dark Point Games is running a PC beta for its debut game Achilles: Legends Untold, an isometric action RPG explicitly inspired by the Soulslike genre.

We've partnered with them to give away 534 codes that will get you into the test right away. Just fill out the Gleam form below to receive your key. The Achilles: Legends Untold beta will be active until February 10th, so you've got plenty of times to test this new title.

Do note that the content available in the beta is roughly three hours long, though it may take a bit more or a bit less depending on your own skill. Achilles: Legends Untold will be released on Steam Early Access at some point in the second quarter when it'll feature a prologue and first chapter on the story, randomly generated dungeons, side quests, co-op for two players, boss fights, and skill trees. The full release is expected at some point in the first quarter of 2023, with five story chapters (and two endings), new locations, co-op for up to four players, expanded skill trees, and a greater variety of enemies, weapons, items, et cetera.