Acer’s VG270U 2K Monitor is Currently On-Sale at Newegg!

Acer's VG270U bmiipx is currently on sale at Newegg, this monitor is typically priced at $279.99 but is on sale of up to 29% off, this deal ends Thursday. The discount takes the price of this monitor down to just $199.99. For roughly $200, this monitor gives a wide range of features from offering an HDMI, Displayport for connectivity, a 2K resolution, and a 75 Hz refresh rate.

The VG270U monitor's ZeroFrame design which reduces visual interruption in multi-display setup, with the perfect blend of 1 ms response time, AMD FreeSynce technology, and 75 Hz refresh rate allows your gameplay to be a fluid and lag-free experience. The near frameless design makes you focus more on the most crucial part of your monitor, the screen.

This monitor's stand utilizes a three-pronged design, which saves space on your desk without sacrificing on style. Along with style, this stand offers tilt of -5° to 20°, allowing you to change the position of your monitor to be the most comfortable for you!

The Screen of VG270U

This screen utilizes an IPS panel, and this panel allows for up to 178° of wide viewing angles while maintaining the same level of high-quality color. This screen also has the feature, Black Boost, which allows for more detail in darker environments. Along with the Black Boost feature, this panel has a 1 ms Visual Response Boost this VRB technology creates the effect of 1 ms MPRT (Moving Picture Response Time). It does this by quickly turning off the backlight or inserting a blank, black image between frames, and this results in a less noticeable blur when colors change quickly.

The Menu

With the software for this monitor being straightforward to modify your monitor settings, this program is called the Display Widget utility software. This software allows you to change your monitor's settings without having ever to push a single button.

Pricing and Discount

