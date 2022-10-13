Acer’s 516 GE Laptop Brings Gaming To Chromebooks With The Power of Cloud

Acer has introduced its brand new Chromebook 516 GE (Gaming Edition) which brings cloud gaming to chromebooks. Combining the Intel 12th Gen Core CPUs and a fast 120 Hz display, Chromebook users now have the ability to take gaming on the go.

The world's first gaming Chromebook comes from Acer with the 516 GE, offering cloud gaming with high support for major cloud game distributors

Acer is bringing the smoke with these new gaming series Chromebooks. The NVIDIA GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming (currently in beta), and Amazon's Luna service are compatible with the newest edition to the Acer Chromebook family. The display, which is a high-resolution WQXGA IPS display and 2560 x 1600 screen resolution, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE allows for unprecedented performance in a slim package — a form factor design that Acer is known for.

Image source: Acer.

Additionally, the newest gaming Chromebook from Acer offers anti-ghosting technology for its RGB keyboard and support for high-quality DTS audio. The anti-ghosting-supported RGB keyboard allows for quick inputs in the most intense situations. Users can select up to seven colors or a 4-zone color option predefined by the internal software. The clean DTS audio eliminates distortion with four speakers (two upward- and two downward-facing speakers) and two woofers on each side to stop vibrations in the sound. Lastly, dual microphones allow players to communicate during the top multiplayer games.

2 of 9

Connectivity is enhanced on Acer's 516 GE Chromebook with the RJ-45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet LAN port, wireless Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. For physical connections, the Acer 516 GE Chromebook showcases two USB Type-C, one USB Type-A, and HDMI ports on the system.

For users, Acer boosted the battery power, allowing users to use up to nine hours of gameplay before needing to be recharged. And Acer even throws in an internal complete HD webcam with flare-reducing and temporal noise-reduction technology "to increase visual fidelity."

Acer guarantees users can jump into gaming as soon as opening the box. The company includes the "Everything Button," allowing access to PC and console cloud-based game experiences.

The new Acer Chromebook 516 GE Chromebook will sell for $649.99 now and in December in select European markets for €999. Interested users can check the product webpage for more information and specifications.

News Source: Acer