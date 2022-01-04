Acer reveals Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition, incorporating elements representative of the planet Earth

Acer announced earlier today their newest special edition laptop in conjunction with the National Geographic Society. The collaboration promotes not only National Geographic's vision of a better future, but also Acer's focus on environmental security and sustainability.

Acer collaborates with National Geographic to release the Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition

The Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition (model AV15-51R) is a commitment from the company for a more sustainable future. Every purchase of the special edition laptop helps to support the U.S.-based global nonprofit National Geographic Society in its mission to help protect the world through exploration, research, and education.

Acer has been taking steps over the past several years to reduce its ecological footprint. The Vero product lineup, born from our Earthion platform, represents the latest of these efforts. We’re pleased with the reception the Aspire Vero has received from users and media alike, and we hope our efforts will encourage partners and industry colleagues to take similar steps in their own capacity. — James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc.

The Aspire Vero's original aesthetic is an example of reduction of waste with the materials blended for the laptop's chassis, offering 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, carefully selected due to the balance of design, durability, and rigidity. Yellow pigmented dots are contrasted with the textured grey surface, allowing the laptop added character without the need for paint. The special edition National Geographic Aspire Vero by Acer uses its design to capture users through storytelling, with its numerous diagonal lines spread across almost half of the top cover. The lines represent a small extract of a topographical map of the Earth, dividing the surface of the laptop into land and sea, alluding to the impact of continued global warming on rising sea levels. When users open the laptop, they will see the iconic and well-known National Geographic yellow border, printed directly on the bottom right corner of the laptop's keyboard. On the spacebar, in yellow text, reads "For Planet Earth."

The Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition also offers a specially designed inner packaging with multiple purposes, including being entirely repurposed once users are done with setting up their laptops. It is aesthetically pleasing to be displayed in any room or desk, and Acer has thoughtfully added the ability to make the inner partition into a triangular laptop stand for users.

Protecting the device without the use of any unnecessary elements is 85% recycled paper, as well as a 100% industrial recycled plastic (PIR) laptop sleeve and an additional 100% PIR plastic sheet sitting between the keys and the display of the laptop.

The Acer Aspire National Geographic Edition uses 30% PCR plastic throughout the chassis,

allowing for the company to save 21% in carbon emissions for production. Another 30% PCR plastic is also used for the screen bezel on the laptop, while 50% is used in the keycaps, allowing for further reduction of the environmental footprint of the laptop computer. The included effort has been meticulously made to help simplify the process of upgrades or repairs needing to be made, offering eleven standard Phillips screws on the bottom cover to reveal an organized set of internal components to allow for ease of use to upgrade or replace both the SSD and RAM.

Under the hood is Intel's 11th Gen Core CPU utilizing the company's Iris Xe GPU. The special edition laptop not only carries a lighter ecological footprint, but offers stable performance to collaborate, connect, or create on the fly. Microsoft Windows 11 compatibility is offered from the start, as well as Wi-Fi 6 next-gen connectivity. One Type-C USB port and two Gen1 Type-A USB ports allow for several options of device connections but also offer the ability to charge mobile devices, even when the laptop is powered down.

Acer's Vero series was created under "Earthion," an Acer platform combining not only the

strengths of the company, but also its supply chain partners, consumers, and employees to assist in tackling environmental challenges with several innovative solutions. Earth's primary focus

includes Acer’s RE100 commitment to reach 100% renewable energy usage by the year 2035, the pursuit of a greener and more environmentally friendly product design, as well as the continued efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of Acer’s supply chain.

The Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition (AV15-51R) will first launch in China this month, starting at 5,499 RMB, and then following that launch will be in France starting in

March with a starting price of 899€ EUR. Acer plans to have its new special edition laptop available in multiple countries across the Asia Pacific. There is currently no word on a North American release.

Specifications, prices, and availability are expected to vary by region. To learn more about

availability, product specifications, and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest

Acer office via www.acer.com. To learn more about the National Geographic Society and its efforts, please visit its website at www.natgeo.com/info.