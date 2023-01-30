Acer Planning To Bring Custom AMD Radeon RX 7900 Graphics Card To The DIY Market

PC manufacturer, Acer, is planning to enter the market with its second line of custom GPUs based on AMD's Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards.

Acer To Offer Both Intel & AMD Custom Graphics Cards, Expected To Launch Radeon RX 7900 DIY Lineup Soon

While the traditional PC market continues to decline, Acer has decided to expand into the more lucrative segments and PC gaming is definitely one of them. Primarily known for its OEM PC and laptop business, the company wants to expand into the more premium and custom DIY segment with new products under its Predator brand.

The company recently launched its first custom DIY graphics card, the Arc A770 Predator Bifrost which made use of Intel's Arc alchemist GPUs. The Predator Bifrost is definitely one unique GPU design and boasts a premium design. The card itself was an unexpected addition but it looks like Acer wants to further expand its custom graphics card portfolio.

According to reports from Chinese board channels, it looks like Acer is now working with AMD to offer custom Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards. Sources have reported that Acer wants to offer premium designs with highly competitive pricing which should be very effective against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards. Furthermore, it is also reported that while Acer hasn't planned any NVIDIA custom designs for now, they are keeping their roadmap open and we might see Acer become the first graphics card manufacturer to actually offer custom graphics cards from all three vendors.

As for the design, it is not said if Acer will reincorporate its existing Bifrost cooler for the new AMD Radeon RX 7900 series cards or make a brand-new cooling system. We will have to wait & see but we also want to make it clear that it's not like Acer isn't making any NVIDIA cards of their own. The manufacturer has made custom RTX 30 designs including the RTX 3090 Predator for its Orion PCs. It's just that we have yet to see any RTX 40 options made by Acer and those RTX 30 series cards are not available for the DIY market.

News Source: ITHome