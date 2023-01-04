Acer Minimizes Your Workspace With New Aspire S AIO, Add-In-One 24, & Chromebox Systems

Acer introduces its new Aspire S Series AIO (All In One) computers that minimize your workspace or deskspace at home with Intel 13th Gen CPUs & Arc A-Series graphics.

Acer delivers minimal workspaces and desktops with new AIO designs for business and home use

These systems will save space on your desktop and offer a clean space solution for home or business needs. However, for enterprises, the company provides the new Add-In-One Chrome-based desktop solution that uses the company's Chromebox CXI5, which comes in both standard and premium enterprise versions. Some of the features include:

Slim yet powerful, the Acer Aspire S all-in-one Windows 11 PC is available in 27- and 32-inch models powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core processors, as well as Intel Iris Xe and Intel Arc A-Series graphics for seamless everyday computing

Acer Aspire 5 Series notebooks pack serious power with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs for smooth multi-tasking and enhanced content-editing performance

The ready-to-go Acer Aspire 3 line features the new Intel Core i3-N series processors, focusing on productivity and ease of use for the whole family

The Acer Halo Swing Smart Speaker is a portable speaker with Google Assistant and comes with IPX5-rated water resistance, LED dot display, and DTS Sound, bringing music and dazzling light effects everywhere you go

The Acer Aspire S Series AIO computers are designed for family or entertainment with both 27-inch and 32-inch display sizes. The 12th Gen Core Intel i5 or i7 processor and Intel Xe Graphics power the 27-inch model. The 32-inch provides Intel's 13th Gen Core i7-13700 desktop processor and Intel Arc A-Graphics. The case on both models is aluminum and provides an ergonomic display, so any viewing angle is ideal for work or play.

The Acer Aspire S Series AIO displays offer a skinny border on its WQHD monitor, and dual speakers produce DTS Surround audio for ideal sound quality. The new AIO system offers a magnetically mounted 1080p FHD webcam and 1440p QHD webcam (optional) with a ring light accessory.

The Chromebox CXI5 and Chromebox Enterprise CXI5, perfect for constrained environments and offering several features that are ideal for any size of business, offer USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports (x4) and USB4 Gen 3 Type-C ports (x2) with transfer data speeds up to 40 Gbps. With the two HDMI 2.1 ports, users can hook up to four displays to the Chromebox CXI5 systems. In the wired/wireless department, Wi-Fi 6E and Rj45 2.5G Gigabit Ethernet supply the best connection and network for any business space.

The Add-In-One 24 combines the Chromebox CXI5 series with a 24-inch FHD IPS 1080p monitor. Embedded into the display is a 115° wide-angle 5MP webcam with two microphones and two 4W speakers that are excellent for video conferences. This separation of system and display allows for easy replacement or repair with limited downtime for any workplace.

Acer's Chromebox CXI5 systems will start at $289.99 and will be available during the first quarter of this year. The Add-In-One by Acer will retail for $609.99 and be available simultaneously with the CXI5 systems.

Price and Availability

The 27-inch Aspire S (S27-1755) will be available in North America in Q1, starting at USD 1,199.99; and in EMEA in January, starting at EUR 1199.

The 32-inch Aspire S (S32-1856) will be available in North America in Q1, starting at USD 1,699.99; and in EMEA in June, starting at EUR 1799.

The 14-inch Aspire 3 (A314-23P) will be available in North America in March, starting at USD 499; and in EMEA in January, starting at EUR 549.

The 15-inch Aspire 3 (A315-510P) will be available in North America in March, starting at USD 349; and in EMEA in January, starting at EUR 499.

The 17-inch Aspire 3 (A317-55P) will be available in North America in March, starting at USD 379.99; and in EMEA in February, starting at EUR 599.

The 14-inch Aspire 5 (A514-56P) will be available in North America in March, starting at USD 549.99; in EMEA in March, starting at EUR 799, and in China in March, starting at 4,099

The 15-inch Aspire 5 (A515-58P) will be available in North America in April, starting at USD 599.99; in EMEA in March, starting at EUR 799, and in China in March, starting at 4,099

The 17-inch Aspire 5 (A517-58M) will be available in North America in April, starting at USD 699.99.