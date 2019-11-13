Acer Announces The Predator CG437K P – A 43 Inch 4K G-Sync TV

Acer today announced the 43-inch Predator CG437K P large-format gaming display (LFGD) is now available in the United States. Featuring a trifecta of the best technologies, including a giant 4K screen, up to 144Hz overclocking and VESA-Certified DisplayHDR 1000 certification, it’s the ultimate monitor for hardcore PC and console gaming enthusiasts seeking bigger and brighter gameplay.

43 Inches Of 4K Display Space With G-Sync

The ultra-high definition (3840 x 2160) 4K VA panel delivers sharp images, while a 1ms response time and up to a 144Hz refresh rate (120Hz native) via overclocking helps gamers respond quickly to gain an advantage over opponents. Leveraging AdaptiveSync and NVIDIA G-Sync compatible, it syncs to the frame rate of the system’s graphics card to eliminate stuttering, resulting in uninterrupted gameplay, so gamers can best focus on the task at hand. In addition, the CG437K also supports a variable refresh rate (VRR) via HDMI to provide smooth gaming on Xbox One consoles. With a wide color gamut of 90 percent of the DCI-P3 color space, low Delta E<1 color accuracy and VESA-Certified DisplayHDR 1000 certification, colors are richer and blacks deeper, creating more vibrant images that pop with supreme contrast and color accuracy. The Predator CG437K P not only packs a giant display but carries dual 10-watt speakers that deliver immersive and lifelike audio.

The Predator CG437K P was designed with sleek angular details and refined panels for a futuristic, yet understated look and feel. It comes with four magnetic LED light strips offering 9 different modes with special lighting effects that can be attached to the back and programmed to gameplay, music or video. The solid metal stand is sleekly sculpted, yet strong and rigid to support the large panel, while the detachable base has concave areas for conveniently storing game controllers. A bundled remote control and VESA mount compatibility afford the enjoyment of gameplay, movies and more from the comfort of the couch. Excellent connectivity includes a variety of ports, including Type-C, three HDMI, two DisplayPort 1.4, two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0. With USB Type-C, gamers can view their favorite mobile games on this huge display with friends using joysticks and smartphones via Bluetooth. A light sensor detects the room’s light level and automatically adjusts the brightness to optimize visual comfort. With its built-in proximity sensor, the Predator CG437K P is able to detect if someone is within range. It wakes up when a person is close and enters a power-saving mode when they leave the area. If no one is detected for an extended length of time, the display enters standby mode.

The Predator CG437K Pgaming monitor is available in the United States for $1,499.99 MSRP. Acer displays are backed by professional, high-quality technical support and a standard three- year parts and labor warranty