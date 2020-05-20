Accredited Agile Project Management Bundle by SPOCE Is Up For A Limited Time Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now

Project Management is a career that is increasing in importance exponentially. Getting a certification will put you one step ahead of your peers and help you earn big bucks. Now is the time to invest in your career and learn new skills. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Accredited Agile Project Management Bundle by SPOCE. The offer will expire in a few days, so get your hands on it now!

Accredited Agile Project Management Bundle by SPOCE features

AgilePM has established a very strong name for itself in the market since its launch 10 years ago. PRINCE2 is a great methodology by which you can manage your tasks at a faster pace. If you aim to excel in your career some skills are essential. Here are highlights of what the Accredited Agile Project Management Bundle by SPOCE has in store for you:

Access 360 lectures & 100 hours of content 24/7

Learn the skills needed for managing & delivering successful projects

Understand risk management, planning, handling change, organization & more

Cover the Foundation & Practitioner level content for AgilePM® Project MAnagement, PRINCE2® Project Management, and PRINCE2 Agile® Project Management syllabuses

Practice w/ interactive exercises & exam simulations

Course Bundle Includes:

AgilePM® Project Management Foundation and Practitioner Course.

PRINCE2® Project Management Foundation and Practitioner Course.

PRINCE2 Agile® Project Management Foundation and Practitioner Course.

Important Details

Length of time users can access this course: 1 year

Access options: web & mobile streaming

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Eligible for CPD/PDU’s

Updates included

Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

Any device with basic specifications

SPOCE is a great organization and it has established itself in providing quality solutions to people around the world. They offer various training courses and the aim is to provide trainers with the best material. The modules have been designed and taught by experts with years of industry experience, so you will be in safe hands.

