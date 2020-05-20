Accredited Agile Project Management Bundle by SPOCE Is Up For A Limited Time Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now
Project Management is a career that is increasing in importance exponentially. Getting a certification will put you one step ahead of your peers and help you earn big bucks. Now is the time to invest in your career and learn new skills. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Accredited Agile Project Management Bundle by SPOCE. The offer will expire in a few days, so get your hands on it now!
Accredited Agile Project Management Bundle by SPOCE features
AgilePM has established a very strong name for itself in the market since its launch 10 years ago. PRINCE2 is a great methodology by which you can manage your tasks at a faster pace. If you aim to excel in your career some skills are essential. Here are highlights of what the Accredited Agile Project Management Bundle by SPOCE has in store for you:
- Access 360 lectures & 100 hours of content 24/7
- Learn the skills needed for managing & delivering successful projects
- Understand risk management, planning, handling change, organization & more
- Cover the Foundation & Practitioner level content for AgilePM® Project MAnagement, PRINCE2® Project Management, and PRINCE2 Agile® Project Management syllabuses
- Practice w/ interactive exercises & exam simulations
Course Bundle Includes:
- AgilePM® Project Management Foundation and Practitioner Course.
- PRINCE2® Project Management Foundation and Practitioner Course.
- PRINCE2 Agile® Project Management Foundation and Practitioner Course.
Important Details
- Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
- Access options: web & mobile streaming
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Eligible for CPD/PDU’s
- Updates included
- Experience level required: all levels
Requirements
- Any device with basic specifications
SPOCE is a great organization and it has established itself in providing quality solutions to people around the world. They offer various training courses and the aim is to provide trainers with the best material. The modules have been designed and taught by experts with years of industry experience, so you will be in safe hands.
Original Price Accredited Agile Project Management Bundle by SPOCE: $1632
Wccftech Discount Price Accredited Agile Project Management Bundle by SPOCE: $99
