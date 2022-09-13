A16 Bionic GPU Obtains a Remarkable 28 Percent Performance Lead Over A15 Bionic in AnTuTu

With the A16 Bionic outpacing the competition in single-core and multi-core benchmarks, one would wonder when the GPU performance numbers would come through. Fortunately, they are here, and according to the latest AnTuTu figures, the A15 Bionic GPU is no match for its successor, as there is a 28 percent performance lead over two generations. Let us take a look at these numbers at greater length.

Apple Has Released yet Another Chipset Where GPU Gains Are Higher Than CPU, the First Being the M2

In our brief comparison, we previously reported that the A16 Bionic shared the same number of GPU and Neural Engines cores. Despite these similarities, the latest AnTuTu benchmark shows that Apple’s latest flagship SoC for iPhones has gained a healthy lead in the GPU category. The performance details were shared on AnTuTu’s official Weibo account, revealing that the iPhone 14 Pro obtained an overall score of 978,147.

Thankfully, AnTuTu provides an individual breakdown of how well each component performed, letting users be well-informed on which area limited the device from performing its best. In the CPU test, the A16 Bionic scores 246,572 points, whereas, in the GPU area, the same silicon gets 408,723 points. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, which features the A15 Bionic, scored 214,394 points in the CPU test and 318,962 points in the GPU benchmark.

As you can see, there is not much difference when CPU scores are compared, but the GPU side reveals the biggest change. Previously, we reported that the A16 Bionic got a multi-core score that was 14 percent higher than what the A15 Bionic got, and the AnTuTu results for the CPU category are more or less the same.

While that is not a massive delta, we have to remember that we are comparing mobile chipsets, and Apple’s priority happens to be efficiency rather than delivering unrivaled performance that guzzles battery life. However, when something demanding is being run, such as a game, the program will likely allow the A16 Bionic to really flex its muscles. Apple’s latest SoC also uses new performance and power efficiency cores, which would have aided in that multi-core performance boost we mentioned.

We will eventually compare the A16 Bionic’s CPU and GPU results with other high-end Android chipsets, so be prepared for those results.

