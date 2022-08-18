A Plague Tale: Requiem New Gameplay Overview Trailer Highlights Improvements Over the Original

A new A Plague Tale: Requiem trailer has been shared online today, providing a new look at the upcoming game by Asobo Studios.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, provides a gameplay overview, highlighting the many improvements the developer added to the second entry in the series over the original.

A Plague Tale: Requiem, the sequel to the critically acclaimed A Plague Tale: Innocence by Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment, revealed a Gameplay Overview Trailer. The game will also be present at Gamescom from August 24–28, with a demo to play at the event on the same dates. Additionally, Focus Entertainment will launch its “In Focus” behind-the-scenes video series on August 30 to present the making of A Plague Tale: Requiem, ahead of its release on October 18!

New horizons and new tricks

Embark on Hugo and Amicia’s next journey and venture south of 14th century France, before setting sail to a mysterious island out in the Mediterranean Sea. Brave a terrible fate and find a cure for Hugo’s illness thanks to Amicia’s new resources—including the use of alchemy to manipulate fire and the long-distance power of a crossbow, but also her cunning use of terrain and ability to wrestle out of an enemy’s grasp. Choose to strike from the shadow or to unleash hell, with the help of Hugo’s new powers: to perceive surrounding enemies’ movements while moving stealthily, and to manipulate hordes of rats to decimate entire squads of soldiers.

A Plague Tale: Requiem will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch as a Cloud Version on October 18th. Gamescom 2022 attendees will be able to try out the game's first chapter next week.