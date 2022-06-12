A Plague Tale: Requiem Gets New Gameplay Trailer at Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

New A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay has been shared online today, giving us another look at the game in development by Asobo Studio.

The new footage, which has been shared during today's Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, shows how the gameplay formula introduced in the original game has been improved for the sequel. Sadly, the trailer doesn't provide a final release date, although it confirms that the game will release sometime this year.

Microsoft Flight Simulator and Ace Combat 7 Have Top Gun: Maverick Content Available Now

Witness the end of Innocence in this exclusive gameplay trailer of A Plague Tale: Requiem, captured on Xbox Series X, and premiered at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022. Embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world, and discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell with a variety of weapons, tools and unearthly powers.

A Plague Tale: Requiem launches on a yet-to-be-confirmed date on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch. The game will be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass as well.