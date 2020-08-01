3D VR Headset with Built-In Stereo Headphone Is Up For A Great Discount Offer – Avail Now
Getting yourself completely immersed in a virtual world is a great experience. However, VR headsets do not come cheap and can cause a great dent in our pockets. So, the best time to get a headset is when there is a discount available. Wccftech is offering you the opportunity to get the 3D VR Headset with Built-In Stereo Headphone. This amazing headset is going to provide an ultimate experience and you won’t regret investing in this.
The headset offers HD optimization and 3D gaming support that will enhance your gaming and movie experience to a whole new level. The headset also comes with FD and OD adjustments that ensure that your viewing experience is perfect. It has an eyesight protection system, adjustable head strap and very soft nose piece that will reduce pressure. You can enjoy the headset without any discomfort and you can continue enjoying it for hours. Here are highlights of what the 3D VR Headset with Built-In Stereo Headphone has in store for you:
- Immersive gaming & viewing w/ HD optimization and 3D support
- FD & OD adjustments to expand viewing angle, match focal distance, and unilateral myopic alignment
- Clear audio w/ built-in 50mW stereo headphone
- Fully adjustable head strap, eyesight protection system & soft nosepiece for great comfort
Specs
- Color: black
- Dimensions: 8.6"H x 8.6"L x 4.3"W
- Myopia adjustable range: 0-800 degrees
- Hyperopia adjustable range: 0-500 degrees
- Pupillary distance adjustable range: 58-68mm
- Frequency range: 20-2000Hz
- Audio power: 50mW
- Sensitivity: 98dB
- Supports screen size: 4.5- 6 inch
- Breathable foam face
- Comfortable & ajustable head straps FD and OD
- Adjustments for reduced distortion
- Eyesight protection system
- Manufacturer's 1-year warranty
Includes
- 3D VR Headset with Built-In Stereo Headphone
Offers like this, don’t come your way every day. So don’t miss this opportunity to enter the virtual world without damaging your budget.
Original Price 3D VR Headset with Built-In Stereo Headphone: $100
Wccftech Discount Price 3D VR Headset with Built-In Stereo Headphone: $85
