3D VR Headset with Built-In Stereo Headphone Is Up For A Great Discount Offer – Avail Now

Getting yourself completely immersed in a virtual world is a great experience. However, VR headsets do not come cheap and can cause a great dent in our pockets. So, the best time to get a headset is when there is a discount available. Wccftech is offering you the opportunity to get the 3D VR Headset with Built-In Stereo Headphone. This amazing headset is going to provide an ultimate experience and you won’t regret investing in this.

3D VR Headset with Built-In Stereo Headphone

The headset offers HD optimization and 3D gaming support that will enhance your gaming and movie experience to a whole new level. The headset also comes with FD and OD adjustments that ensure that your viewing experience is perfect. It has an eyesight protection system, adjustable head strap and very soft nose piece that will reduce pressure. You can enjoy the headset without any discomfort and you can continue enjoying it for hours. Here are highlights of what the 3D VR Headset with Built-In Stereo Headphone has in store for you:

Immersive gaming & viewing w/ HD optimization and 3D support

FD & OD adjustments to expand viewing angle, match focal distance, and unilateral myopic alignment

Clear audio w/ built-in 50mW stereo headphone

Fully adjustable head strap, eyesight protection system & soft nosepiece for great comfort

Specs

Color: black

Dimensions: 8.6"H x 8.6"L x 4.3"W

Myopia adjustable range: 0-800 degrees

Hyperopia adjustable range: 0-500 degrees

Pupillary distance adjustable range: 58-68mm

Frequency range: 20-2000Hz

Audio power: 50mW

Sensitivity: 98dB

Supports screen size: 4.5- 6 inch

Breathable foam face

Comfortable & ajustable head straps FD and OD

Adjustments for reduced distortion

Eyesight protection system

Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Includes

3D VR Headset with Built-In Stereo Headphone

Offers like this, don’t come your way every day. So don’t miss this opportunity to enter the virtual world without damaging your budget.

Original Price 3D VR Headset with Built-In Stereo Headphone: $100

Wccftech Discount Price 3D VR Headset with Built-In Stereo Headphone: $85