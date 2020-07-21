3.3Ft Supercord 3-in-1 Charging Cable Is Up For A Massive Offer – Avail Discount Right Away

You wouldn’t know the importance of a charging cable till you break one or lose it. This is a blessing we take for granted. Very often you one port but multiple devices to charge. You can either take all day to charge all the devices or you can get a 3-in-1 cable. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount on a 3.3Ft Supercord 3-in-1 Charging Cable. The offer will expire in less than a week, so avail it right away.

3.3Ft Supercord 3-in-1 Charging Cable features

This cable comes with a Micro USB, USB-C and Lightning connectors. It has the ability to fast charge 3 devices at once. The material is flexible so you don’t have to worry about damaging the cable. The material has the ability to absorb stress and hence prevents separation and damage. It is super long so you don’t have to wait by the socket either while the devices charge. You can use your devices from a 3-ft distance too. This device is a luxury if you ask me. You can gift this to your siblings to prevent them taking your cables. You can give it to your friends and of course you can get it for yourself. The price is unbelievably good and the benefits are endless. Here are highlights of what the 3.3Ft Supercord 3-in-1 Charging Cable has in store for you:

Interchangeable Micro USB, USB-C & Lightning connectors to charge any device

MFi-certified for high-speed charging up to 12W

Woven w/ defense-grade fibers to enhance durability & flexibility

Strong, fire-resistant PVC protects the circuit board & chipset inside w/ a stainless steel connector

Attached genuine leather strap to manage your cable & prevent getting it tangled up

Specs

Color: red

Finish: braided

Materials: Kevlar

Length: 3.3ft (100cm)

3 tips: micro, USB-C, lightning

MFi-certified

Optimal charging: 12W

Durable & flexible

Strong, fire-resistant

Manufacturer's lifetime warranty

Includes

3.3Ft Supercord 3-in-1 Charging Cable (Red)

Original Price 3.3Ft Supercord 3-in-1 Charging Cable: $36

Wccftech Discount Price 3.3Ft Supercord 3-in-1 Charging Cable: $19.99