2K Games Appears to Have Been Hacked; Advises Players to Change Passwords

2K Games appears to have been hacked and advises players to change their passwords.

The Take-Two Interactive-owned publisher took to Twitter to share the news just now.

"Earlier today, we became aware that an unauthorized third party illegally accessed the credentials of one of our vendors to the help desk platform that 2K uses to provide support to our customers", the message from the official 2K Support Twitter account reads.

"The unauthorized party sent a communication to certain players containing a malicious link. Please do not open any emails or click any links that you receive from the 2K Games support account. If you have already clicked on this link, we recommend immediately taking the following steps out of an abundance of caution.

Reset any user account passwords stored in your web browser (e.g. Chrome Autofill)

Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) whenever available, especially on personal email, banking, and phone or internet provider accounts. If possible, avoid using MFA that relies on text-message verification - using an authentication app would be the most secure method

Install and run a reputable anti-virus program

Check your account settings to see if any forwarding rules have been added or changed on your personal email accounts

Please note that 2K personnel will never ask you for your password or other personal information. Our support team will remain offline while we continue to address this matter. We will issue a notice when you can resume interacting with official 2K help desk emails, and we will also follow up with additional information as to how you can best protect yourself against any malicious activity".

This news follows after sister company Rockstar Games was recently hacked and confidential GTA VI information was downloaded and leaked to the web. Following this leak, Rockstar Games issued a statement, stating that the team does not anticipate any disruption to its live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of ongoing projects, including the next Grand Theft Auto.