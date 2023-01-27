2023 14-Inch MacBook Pro Teardown Featuring The M2 Pro SoC Finds Virtually Zero Difference Between The Older Model

The smaller 14-inch 2023 MacBook Pro featuring Apple’s latest M2 Pro SoC received the teardown treatment from iFixit, but the way the disassembly is performed takes a different turn. For instance, iFixit no longer used its own step-by-step guide but relied on Apple’s own service repair manual.

Entire teardown process of the 14-inch MacBook Pro is completed using Apple’s own guide instead of iFixit’s

Using Apple’s repair guide for the M1 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro, iFixit carried out the teardown for the latest model. Since the design is nearly identical between the two notebook generations, it is highly unlikely that the disassembly process will be difficult, and after iFixit host showed a comparison of both MacBook Pro models from the inside, we do feel pretty good about the end result.

Apple’s repair manual is extensive, comprising of 160 pages, along with 39 different tools that will be required to properly remove all the components and screws. Apple’s attention to detail on the M2 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro can give some teardown experts a massive headache as removing a single component can take painstakingly long, with multiple screws needing to be removed before you get access to the next part.

Removing the glass trackpad is a meticulous process, and getting access to the battery will appear like a small skirmish after you have completed the process. Though the right-to-repair movement has forced Apple to push out its repair manuals for various products, if you want to experience a disassembly process with minimal hassle, you should steer clear of the 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro.

There are hardly any differences on the insides between the previous-generation 14-inch MacBook Pro and the M2 Pro version

It is unclear if iFixit will prepare a similar teardown video for the larger 16-inch MacBook Pro, but assuming that it does, the process is likely going to be similar. The 16-inch MacBook Pro may also have more screws thanks to its bigger size.

