2022 iPhone SE Camera Samples [Spoiler: They’re Stunning]

Apple's new A15 Bionic chip really works its magic on the camera capabilities on the new 2022 iPhone SE. Here are some camera samples.

When it comes to photography and video, Apple has been crushing it for a long time now. With iPhone SE, the story is no different at all. The first-generation iPhone SE was great in the camera department, so was the second-generation one. But the third one, which is this one, takes everything to the next level.

The thing is, the iPhone SE doesn't feature a new lens system, and Apple didn't even mention whether or not it does. But what it does have is that brand new A15 Bionic chip which handles how photos and videos are processed once you press that shutter button, ultimately leaving you with a superior shot compared to the last-generation iPhone SE.

If you're planning to buy the new iPhone SE and wondering whether or not you'll be able to get some great shots out of it, you'll be delighted to learn that everything will be just fine for you. The official camera samples, straight from Apple's website, tell a story of a camera that is set for greatness, nothing less.



















You also get portrait mode and Deep Fusion. Thanks to the A15 Bionic chip, things will look nice and sharp whether it's bright or dark. You can count on computational photography to make everything and anything look good at this point.

While some may directly compare these camera samples with an expensive camera, but keep in mind that the iPhone SE costs just $429, and you're probably going to buy this phone for not a lot of things. With that in mind, having a phone like this with a camera this nice is nothing but an added bonus. When the right moment strikes, you can depend on the iPhone SE to take a wonderful shot.

Remember, the samples you see here are compressed JPEGs. If you want to see these images in full quality, then head over to Apple's 2022 iPhone SE product page here. You might want to scroll down a little to reach these samples as there is a lot of marketing material Apple will throw at you while you're at the page.

