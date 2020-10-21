2021 All-In-One Super Certification Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now
Being in an IT career can be challenging especially since everything is changing at such a rapid rate. In order to stay on top of your game you need to have IT certifications in your pocket. Only then, you will be able to ensure that your resume stands out at all times. Wccftech is offering a massive discount offer on the 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco & CompTIA Super Certification Bundle. The offer will expire in less than a week, so get your hands on it right away!
2021 All-In-One Super Certification Bundle
The bundle is huge and it contains 22 courses that will make your career much more interesting than it ever was. All the courses have been designed by experts with years of industry experience. Every course is designed to make your life easier. Here are the courses that the 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco & CompTIA Super Certification Bundle has in store for you:
- AWS CodePipeline DevOps CI/CD Masterclass 2020
- MPLS Fundamentals: Cisco CCNP & Real World
- Cisco CCNA 200-301 Bootcamp
- TOTAL: AWS Certified Database Specialty Exam Prep (DBS-C01)
- AWS Solutions Architect Associate - 2020 (SAA-C02)
- AWS Cloud Essentials: The Total Course
- TOTAL: Cloud Computing / CompTIA Cloud+ Cert. (CV0-002)
- The Total CompTIA A+ Certification Core 1 (220-1001) Prep Course
- The Total CompTIA A+ Certification Core 2 (220-1002) Prep Course
- The Total CompTIA Network+ Certification N10-007 Prep Course
- Cisco EIGRP Comprehensive Labs Course
- Cisco CCNP T-Shoot (300-135): The Complete Course
- AWS Cloud Migration for IT Professionals
- Google Cloud Platform for AWS Professionals
- Mastering Jenkins CI with Amazon AWS: Build DevOps Pipeline
- AWS Cloud Technologies Masterclass
- AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner: Essentials Course 2020
- AZ-104: Microsoft Azure Administrator - Full Course
- Amazon AWS QuickSight, Glue, Athena & S3 Fundamentals
- New Cisco CCNA (200-301) Volume 1: The Complete Course
- New Cisco CCNA (200-301) Volume 2: The Complete Course
- The Total CompTIA Security+ Certification SY0-501 Prep Course
Original Price 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco & CompTIA Super Certification Bundle: $4,378
Wccftech Discount Price 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco & CompTIA Super Certification Bundle: $99
