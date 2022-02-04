2021 MacBook Pro Will Experience Decreased Display Brightness if The Room Temperature is High

Apple's new 2021 MacBook Pro models feature enhance battery life along with steller performance capabilities. We have previously covered several comparisons and the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips stand out when it comes to power efficiency while delivering top-class performance. The new 2021 MacBook Pro models also come with a brand new design and an all-new Liquid Retina XDR display. We are now hearing that a warning symbol might show up on the new 2021 MacBook Pro models with Liquid Retina XDR display when screen temperature increases which will result in decreased brightness. The same is also applicable for the company's Pro Display XDR.

Your 2021 MacBook Pro Models Will Feature Decreased Brightness If The Room Temperature Is Too High or You Are Consuming Bright HDR Content

Apple has shared a new support document today that highlights a warning symbol that can show up when the 2021 MacBook Pro's Liquid Retina XDR display gets hot. Ultimately, this will allow the brightness level of the screen to be lower. The company explains that a caution symbol in the Control Center or the menu bar on the 2021 MacBook Pro or the Pro Display XDR means that the display is "using limited brightness" or in low power mode. The reason for the decreased brightness on the 2021 MacBook Pro and Pro Display XDR is the high temperature.

The brightness on the 2021 MacBook Pro and Pro Display XDR can decrease if the room temperature is high or if bright content is being played for a considerate amount of time, Apple has shared various ways through which users can prevent this from happening. You can lower the temperature of the room by turning the air conditioner on. Moroever, you can also put the device to sleep for a while so it can cool off.

On MacBook Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display, quit any apps that could be consuming significant system resources.

Use the Apple XDR Display or Pro Display XDR reference mode unless your current workflow requires a specific reference mode.

Lower the ambient temperature of the room.

Close or hide any windows with HDR content.

Choose Apple menu (logo) > Sleep to put your Mac to sleep. Let your display cool down for 5-10 minutes, then press any key on the keyboard to wake your Mac.

Apple states that if the problem continues to exist for users with room temperature below 77 degrees Fahrenheit then they should contact Apple Support for further help. If you are experiencing decreased brightness, you should try giving your 2021 MacBook Pro and the Pro Display XDR some rest to cool off. While this may not be a permanent fix, we are unsure how Apple will tackle this in the long run. The M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models have proved to be quite a contender in the race of fastest laptops on the market. We have seen several demonstrations and tests that reveal the true power of the 2021 MacBook Pro models.

We will share more details on the matter as soon as we have a word. This is all there is to it, folks. Are you experiencing the issue on your machines? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.