Apple’s 2021 MacBook Pro Has the Slowest Wireless Speeds for a Notebook, Despite Having Wi-Fi 6 Support

Apple’s 2021 MacBook Pro line includes a 14-inch and 16-inch version, and both of them have received all forms of praise in nearly every aspect. However, there are still some areas where the premium notebook is easily beaten by the competition, and one of them was wireless networking speeds. One review reveals this information, so read on more to find out.

Some Competitors of the 2021 MacBook Pro Featured a Wi-Fi 6E Adapter Instead of Wi-Fi 6, Showing That Apple Needs to Pick up the Pace

When it comes to notebook reviews, a negligible amount can top the comprehensive detail that YouTuber Jarrod’s Tech goes into. He is known to have reviewed multiple portable machines and has given his thoughts on how they can be improved and if customers should proceed with a purchase or not. Though he was a little late to the party with the 2021 MacBook Pro, Jarrod did an outstanding job with the review, covering every detail that others would typically miss.

One of them was wireless networking speeds. Despite having a Wi-Fi 6 chip, the 2021 MacBook Pro with Apple’s M1 Pro chip, 16GB of unified RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe storage scored the lowest out of all laptops tested previously. According to the results, Apple’s premium notebook garnered transmission speeds of 758Mbps, making it the slowest notebook in this category. The fastest machines were the Gigabyte Aero 17 YD and the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, both obtaining scores of 1,644Mbps and 1,5470Mbps, respectively.

Both of these high-end Windows laptops feature Intel’s Wi-Fi 6 AX200 adapter that operates at the 160MHz frequency, making it one of the best-performing chips out there. Some notebooks are equipped with Wi-Fi 6E chips, but surprisingly, they are slower than the Wi-Fi 6 ones from Intel we mentioned earlier. Some manufacturers are also using adapters from Realtek, MediaTek, and Intel’s Killer brand, all three of which score higher than the 2021 MacBook Pro but lower than the Wi-Fi 6 AX200 adapter.

Jarrod was unable to deduce which company supplied Apple with the Wi-Fi 6 chips, but it is possible the company is limiting wireless performance to boost battery life. In real-world scenarios, it is pointless to witness actual speeds of 758Mbps, unless you want to download heaps of files in quick succession or want to stream high-quality content at the same time. Unfortunately, major ISPs are unable to provide those speeds, and by the time they actually do, we will probably have significantly faster Wi-Fi adapters running in notebooks.

If you want to check out the entire review of the 2021 MacBook Pro, the video is given below. Also, let us know why do you think this model scored so low in the wireless performance results.

