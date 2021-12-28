2021 MacBook Pro Compared Against 2001 Titanium PowerBook G4 – Shows Striking Similarities

Apple announced its new 2021 MacBook Pro models a month or so ago and the devices have been received pretty well. The design overhaul was positively taken by the industry as it brought back a plethora of ports and a new all-screen display with a notch. Looking back, the new 2021 MacBook Pro models look a lot similar to the 2001 Titanium PowerBook G4. A user has shared images of his 20-year old Titanium PowerBook G4 and the design resembles the latest offering from Apple. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's 2001 PowerBook G4 Shares a Lot of Similarities With the New M1 Max MacBook Pro

Apple launched the new M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, offering mini-LED with 120Hz ProMotion technology. However, it seems Apple has played around with a similar design with the PowerBook G4 as shown in images shared by a member of MacRumors forums. The PowerBook G4 shares a lot of design elements with the new 2021 MacBook Pro running Apple's M1 Pro or M1 Max chips.

I recently found my old TiBook while at my parent's house over the holidays and thought I'd grab some shots of it along side my new M1 Max MacBook Pro. While internally, the differences are night and day, externally, it's eerie how similar they are, especially with the new design's homage to the TiBook with the all black keyboard deck, flat lid, and more robust chassis. It's still incredible to think the TiBook is well over 20 years old at this point and how well the design has held up. Perhaps the most striking feature on the old TiBook is how thin the bezels are, and how up until the new M1 Max/Pro MacBooks, no other Apple Laptops had achieved a thinner bezel.

You can check out the images embedded below and see for yourself how the new M1 Max MacBook Pro compares to the company's 2001 Titanium PowerBook G4. Not just the form factor but the layout of the keyboard as well. In addition, it is surprising to see how small the bezels were back in the days compared to newer generation MacBook models. However, the thickness of the machines is quite different. Check out the images below.











The new 2021 MacBook Pro models are powered by the company's M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that deliver enhanced performance capabilities and better battery life than older models. Moreover, the 120Hz ProMotion display is a welcome addition.