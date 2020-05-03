2-in-1 Wireless Charger + UV Sanitizer Is Up For A Super Discount Offer For Just 7 Days – Avail Now

Sanitizing your phone is equally important as sanitizing your hands. Studies suggest that your phone carries a lot of germs, bacteria and viruses than in turn expose you to a lot of illnesses and now is not the time to be the risky devil. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the 2-in-1 Wireless Charger + UV Sanitizer. The offer is simply amazing and this tool will help you disinfect your phone while it also charges it. So, do you need more reasons to avail this awesome offer?

2-in-1 Wireless Charger + UV Sanitizer features

This amazing device supports QI charging and is also compatible with many smartphones. You can even sanitize small items with it like ear buds, jewelry, small toys, sunglasses etc. Here are highlights of what this device has in store for you:

Compatible with various smartphones

Independent coil, stable magnetic field, 80% conversion rate

Automatic power off after full charge, low-temperature operation throughout,

Built-in MCU & IC chip provide eight-layer protection

Intelligently identify items that cannot be charged & only provide sterilization

Separate switch design for sterilization lamp, three gear control.

Support QI wireless charging& 5W general charge, Android 10W fast charge

Specs

Color: white

Materials: ABS, PC

Product dimensions: 4.33"H x 3.93"L x 3.93"W

Weight: 5.8 oz

Wireless sensing distance: ≤ 6mm

Input: DC5V / 2A

Input interface: Micro USB2.0

Qi-wireless charging output power: 5W (max) / 10W (max)

One-click switch:15 minutes work / 25 minutes work / shut down

8-layer protection

Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Compatibility

Qi-enabled smartphones

Includes

2-in-1 Wireless Charger + UV Sanitizer

USB Cable

Manual

A deal like this doesn’t come your way every day. So don’t waste time thinking and rethinking your decision, avail it right away. The discount will expire in a week’s time and after that it will be full price and no one likes a full price purchase. Happy Shopping!

Original Price 2-in-1 Wireless Charger + UV Sanitizer: $44.99

Wccftech Discount Price 2-in-1 Wireless Charger + UV Sanitizer: $37.99