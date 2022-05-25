ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming

ZOTAC has announced its 4th Generation of VR backpacks, the VR GO 4.0, which features the latest NVIDIA RTX graphics cards.

ZOTAC VR GO 4.0 Gaming Backpack Comes Equipped With An NVIDIA RTX Graphics Card For Increased Virtual Reality Performance

In its 4th iteration, the ZOTAC VR GO 4.0 wireless gaming backpack is better than ever plus it has room for expandability too.

Strap the next-generation VR GO on your back and experience full immersion with unprecedented freedom of movement and the most reliable connectivity that no wireless VR device can provide. The industry-leading VR Backpack PC is now equipped with more advanced technologies, enabling individual developers and 3D designers to visualize and realize all things creative in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), or Mixed Reality (MR) for VR content development, virtual entertainment, and more technical scenarios. For everyone else, the addition of more powerful hardware allow more immersive experience in VR games. via ZOTAC

Feature Highlights:

- Intel Core i7 8-core/16-thread processor

- NVIDIA RTX A4500 16GB GDDR6

- 16GB DDR4 Memory, 512GB M.2 SSD, Windows 11 Pro pre-installed

- Upgradable storage and memory

- Top and sideloaded I/O ports

- Intelligent thermal design

- Padded support and strap, Sweatproof wearable materials

- SPECTRA 2.0 RGB Lighting

- Up to 50 minutes of playtime

Talking about specifications, the ZOTAC VR GO 4.0 wireless gaming backpack comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU which offers 8 cores, 16 threads, and up to 4.6 GHz clock speeds. It's equipped with 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM memory that can be upgraded plus it also comes with an M.2 NVMe SSD with 512 GB storage and a 2.5" SATA III drive bay that can also be upgraded.

For GPU, we are talking about the latest NVIDIA RTX A4500 graphics card which features 5888 cores and 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface. It has a TDP of 115W and should offer performance similar to an NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card. It supports all the latest standards such as Triple Display Support with 4K 120Hz HDR, 8K 60Hz HDR, and VRR (HDMI 2.1 standard). The unit itself features a single HDMI and dual DisplayPort 1.4 outputs.



















I/O is another strong suit for the compact wireless backpack which comes with a Microphone and Headphone jack, 5 USB 3.1 Type-C ports (including a single USB Type-C), 2 USB 3.0 ports, WiFI 6E & BT 5.2 capabilities. The whole unit comes with two 6000mAh Li-ion batteries with an AC Adapter rated at 330W. The cooling system consists of an active fan solution that cools the heatsink. The dimensions of the whole unit are 347.5mm x 280.4mm x 87.1mm (13.68in x 11.04in x 3.43in). The availability is expected in the coming months but pricing hasn't been detailed. We expect it to cost north of $2500 US based on its specifications.