XMG Readies High-End Ryzen 9 6900HX & RTX 3080 Ti Laptops, Intel Arc & AMD Radeon GPU Options Also Planned

XMG has just unveiled its latest laptop product laptop for 2022 which lists down some high-end options with up to AMD's Ryzen 9 6900HX & NVIDIA's RTX 3080 Ti GPUs while also discussing the future plans for Intel Arc & AMD Radeon GPU powered designs.

Schenker Technologies is known for its premium laptop range which includes several XMG laptops. Moving forward in 2022, the laptop maker plans to introduce several configurations based around AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA hardware. Following are the key updates that you can expect within XMG's laptop lineup later this year:

The XMG NEO 15 and NEO 17 (M22) come with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, VR compatibility (which was not available on the E22 with Core i9-12900H), and OASIS compatibility. The XMG NEO 17 also gets a keyboard with Cherry MX Ultra Low Profile Tactile RGB mechanical switches. The full press release with all info is expected on August 11th.

A new model of the XMG CORE 15 will come with Ryzen 7 6800H and will also be OASIS compatible.

The FUSION model series gets an addition with a 14-inch XMG FUSION 14 - with Core i7-12700 and RTX 3050 Ti. It is identical in construction to the SCHENKER VISION 14, which will also get the update but will also be available in an iGPU-only variant (no 3050 Ti, only Intel Xe).

The FOCUS gets an update to i7-12700H, RTX 3060 - also comes as SCHENKER MEDIA.

The completely newly developed XMG NEO 17 (M22) is the most powerful XMG laptop ever! Fully exploiting the maximum power limits of its high-end hardware, a first-class cooling system, a 240 Hz fast, high-resolution display (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) in 16:10 format and a 99 Wh battery result in a high-performance package that has been implemented to perfection – expandable with the innovative OASIS liquid cooling system. In cooperation with the traditional German manufacturer Cherry, we also present the perfect gaming keyboard with brand new, mechanical Cherry MX Ultra Low Profile Tactile RGB switches; delivering exceptional precision.

The existing XMG Laptop lineup is mostly based around Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs with up to Core i9-12900H options. XMG plans to offer their NEO 2022 lineup with AMD Ryzen CPU options too, starting off with the XMG NEO 17 & NEO 15 (M22) which are going to get Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU options in the coming month. The new laptops will feature compatibility with XMG's Oasis external liquid cooling technology and will be outfitted with Cherry MX Ultra Low Profile Tactile RGB Mech switches. The GPU options will include up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti mobility GPU. XMG is also planning to offer its Core 15 laptop with AMD's Ryzen 7 6800H CPU that would also be Oasis compatible.

Most of these laptops are planned to be announced within Q3 2022 but the company isn't stopping there. XMG also has Intel Arc and AMD Radeon graphics-powered laptops "Under Discussion" & we might get to hear more about them by late Q3 or Q4 of 2022. Intel has yet to launch its high-end Arc mobility lineup but other manufacturers have announced their solutions with Arc 7 and Arc 5 mobile GPUs so XMG will be following the same path and give us a first glimpse of their next-gen laptops.