Xiaomi 12 Ultra Might Not Get a Big Camera Upgrade

The Xiaomi 12 series launched last year and we had three variants in tow. Sadly, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra was missing, but the latest tip suggests that it might e on the way and come with a high-resolution camera setup, but it would not be a big upgrade in terms of the camera.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra Camera Upgrade Might Not be an Upgrade After All

According to a tip from Digital Chat Station, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra could have the 50MP+48MP+48MP as the predecessor. Based on the machine-translated Weibo post, the the phone could bring a main, ultrawide, and a "super-telephoto periscope" camera.

Judging by the tip, it seems that the camera system of the upcoming Ultra variant might not be that exciting, to be honest. However, since there is no information about the sensors that are going to be featured in the camera, that still leaves us with some hope about what the devices will be all about, and honestly, I am looking forward to seeing if this is good or average, at best.

The Xiaomi 12 series was promising and while the Ultra variant should be promising as well, it is too early to confirm the existence of the device and additionally, we still don't know if the phone is going to receive other upgrades in terms of a better screen, battery, and other upgrades in tow.

Whatever the case might be, we will keep you posted about the existence of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and whenever it releases.