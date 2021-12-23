Xiaomi 12 Pro Will Feature 2K Samsung E5 Display with Dynamic Refresh Rate Support

In less than a week, Xiaomi will be lifting the covers off the next flagship lineup; we are all waiting to see just how good the Xiaomi 12 series is going to be. The phone is going to go official on 28th December in China, and it will be featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and will be running MIUI 13 out of the box. However, that does not stop the company for teasing us more as the company has now shared a new teaser that highlights some of the key specs of the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Should Have One of the Best Smartphone Screens

The company shared a few posts on its Telegram channel and has revealed that the Xiaomi 12 Pro will bring a 2K resolution Samsung E5 AMOLED display with second-generation LTPO technology, along with a micro-lens micro-prism technology (translation).

You can look at the teaser below.

Additionally, Xiaomi has revealed that the Xiaomi 12 PRo will also offer variable refresh rate support that will range from 1Hz to 120Hz. It shared an image showcasing how the refresh rate is going to change automatically on a per-app basis.

For those wondering, Xiaomi 12 Pro's dynamic refresh rate will adjust the rate of the phone on the fly, even when you are doing something like scrolling through the apps. The device will easily scroll between various refresh rates, based on the activity on the screen. This is a similar thing we see on other phones that have an LTPO screen like the Galaxy S21 Ultra. This is done to conserve battery life.

Xiaomi hasn't shared more details about the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series but we are expecting to get more information as the launch gets closer and closer. The new series also looks to be a big step up from the previous generation and I cannot wait to see what Xiaomi has done this time around.